California State

Man filmed attacking Asian American family at California drive-thru charged with hate crime

By Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(KTLA) – The man who was caught on video attacking an Asian American family at a McDonald’s drive-thru in California has been charged with a hate crime, officials announced this week. Nicholas Weber, 31, of Sylmar, California, faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury...

