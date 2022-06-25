ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Far-right agitator crashes pro-choice protest, tells women they ‘need cooking lessons’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzmKU_0gM3EHAG00

Far-right conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl interrupted a peaceful pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC on Friday night (24 June).

Hours after the court announced that it was overturning the landmark abortion rights legislation Roe v Wade , Wohl and fellow right-wing agitator Jack Burkman arrived at the protest with megaphones.

“The protest is over, it’s time to go home,” Wohl repeatedly told women.

After circling protesters a number of times, he told The Independent that the women there “need cooking lessons”.

Comments / 47

Leslie Bagofdonuts
2d ago

Calm down liberals. No one is coming for your abortions. We just want common sense abortion control. Mandatory Background Checks complete with Mental Health Evaluations. Must be placed in a National Abortion Registry. $200 Tax Stamp and 1 year waiting period. Outlaw Ghost Abortions, Assault Abortions after the first trimester and High Capacity Abortions (aborted twins, triplets, etc). Limit the number of abortions any liberal can have. Nobody NEEDS more than one abortion.

Reply(7)
20
Arlene SoRelle
2d ago

He probably still lives with his mommy and is pissed off because no one in their right mind would date him

Reply(6)
11
