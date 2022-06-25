Far-right agitator crashes pro-choice protest, tells women they ‘need cooking lessons’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl interrupted a peaceful pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC on Friday night (24 June).

Hours after the court announced that it was overturning the landmark abortion rights legislation Roe v Wade , Wohl and fellow right-wing agitator Jack Burkman arrived at the protest with megaphones.

“The protest is over, it’s time to go home,” Wohl repeatedly told women.

After circling protesters a number of times, he told The Independent that the women there “need cooking lessons”.

