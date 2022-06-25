ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Abbott and McDonnell urge Starmer to ‘come off the fence’ over strikes

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHJr7_0gM3EDdM00

Labour MPs Diane Abbott and John McDonnell have spoken out against Sir Keir Starmer’s position on the strike actions, urging him to “get off the fence”.

The pair joined several hundred people outside King’s Cross St Pancras Station on Saturday afternoon for the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) rally.

It comes as members walk out for the third time this week amid a bitter pay, jobs and conditions dispute with little sign of a breakthrough in discussions between the union and rail operators.

The Labour leader has come under pressure from unions to stand up for workers’ rights and support the industrial action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kx8a_0gM3EDdM00

Sir Keir reportedly ordered his frontbench MPs not to join picket lines, but several were pictured with strikers outside stations earlier in the week.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the rally on Saturday, Mr McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, said: “I’m on picket line after picket line and so are many Labour MPs.

“I’m saying to Keir Starmer and other Labour MPs as well, do the right thing.

“If you think RMT have got a justifiable dispute, we should support them. I think it is justifiable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbdXI_0gM3EDdM00

“Follow your conscious so therefore for me that means Labour MPs being on picket lines and it includes Keir Starmer as well coming off the fence, supporting working people because they’re not asking for the world.

“They’re asking for protection.”

During her speech to the crowds, Ms Abbott also criticised the party leadership, saying she does not “understand” the argument for Labour not joining the picket lines.

The former shadow home secretary said: “I’m proud to be speaking here, proud to be speaking on RMT picking lines and I have to say I don’t understand this argument that Labour MPs should not be on picket lines.”

She said: “I don’t understand the argument that Labour should not be there because we are not supposed to pick a side.

“I thought when you join the Labour Party you had picked a side – on the side of working people.

“And this is a strike that is important for all working people and people on low incomes right across the country.

“We’ve had austerity for 12 years and now this is the first fightback against austerity.”

Instead of giving his unequivocal support to the workers, Sir Keir has sought to blame the Government for the walk-outs, saying he did not want the strikes to go ahead.

But deputy leader Angela Rayner gave her clear backing to the industrial action, tweeting: “Workers have been left with no choice.

“No one takes strike action lightly. I will always defend their absolute right to do so for fairness at work.”

Sir Keir is reportedly considering possible disciplinary action over those who joined picket lines against his orders.

One of his advisers Simon Fletcher, who also advised former leaders Jeremy Corbyn and Ed Miliband, warned there will be an “explosion” if the party disciplines any frontbenchers.

Mr Fletcher said there has been “a lot of simmering resentment and irritation” over the party’s current position.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have sought to use the row to claim Labour is on the side of the striking workers, who have caused chaos for millions of commuters, and the opposition leader will be reluctant to give the Government any more ammunition for that attack.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Parliament restoration plan ‘unacceptably slow’ and untransparent – committee

Progress on renovating Parliament is “unacceptably slow”, cloaked in secrecy and may expose MPs to health and safety risks, a powerful committee which scrutinises Government spending has said.Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), criticised recent moves by the House of Commons Commission to abolish the project’s sponsor body, thereby “wrecking the plan that was under way – if tortuously slowly”.It comes after a report by the sponsor body earlier this year showed that restoring the crumbling Victorian Palace of Westminster without finding a new home for MPs could take up to 76 years, with a repairs...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Boris Johnson asks Nato allies to step up spending, as Ben Wallace attacks ‘smoke and mirrors’ UK budget

Boris Johnson will call on Nato allies to step up their defence spending in the face of the Russia threat, despite a scathing attack from his own defence secretary Ben Wallace on the UK’s “smoke and mirrors” military budget.The prime minister said he would “leverage” Britain’s military spending to “drive greater commitments from other people” ahead of crucial talks with fellow Nato leaders at a summit in Madrid. But Mr Wallace said UK forces had for too long survived on “a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings” – after calling for the PM to commit to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells Argentina Falklands’ sovereignty is not in question

Boris Johnson told Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not in question”.The two leaders met in the margins of the G7 summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Fernandez raised the Falkland Islands.“The Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question.“The Prime Minister stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination.” Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
POLITICS
The Independent

Indyref2 is desperate last throw of the dice, says Conservative MP

A Scottish Conservative MP has described plans to pursue a second independence referendum as a “desperate last throw of the dice”.Andrew Bowie, who represents West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, told BBC’s The Nine time should be spent talking about “much bigger issues” than the constitution.Mr Bowie said: “No poll suggests that the people of Scotland want independence. No poll suggests even people who want independence want a referendum next year and we should be spending our time talking about much bigger issues rather than constitutional game playing and dancing to the First Minister’s tune with this desperate last roll of the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
John Mcdonnell
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Diane Abbott
The Independent

Delays to multibillion pound restoration of parliament criticised in report

A unilateral decision by parliamentary authorities to rip up plans for the restoration of the Palace of Westminster could result in billions of pounds in extra costs, decades of delay and “extraordinary” health and safety risks, a spending watchdog’s report has warned. The report by the Commons public accounts committee said there was “no justification” for the decision by the Commissions which run the Houses of Commons and Lords to abolish a sponsor body set up just three years ago to oversee the massive project and instead seek to do the job themselves.The shock decision in February derailed the sponsor...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy