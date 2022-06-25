ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Klamath Basin under Heat Advisory until Monday night

By Brian Gailey
Klamath Falls News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. - Hot temperatures of 95 to 105 in the basin during the afternoons and 85 to 95 at usually cooler mid-elevation locations. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, generally in the mid-50s to lower 60s. The hottest day of this heat wave is expected...

www.klamathfallsnews.org

Klamath Falls News

Heat Advisory remains in effect until this evening

MEDFORD, Ore. - Although there has been some relief from the heat overnight, it will be hot again this afternoon. Be sure to remain hydrated to beat the effects of the heat and protect yourself from the strong June sun. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Heat wave settling in across Northwest; Portland likely to hit 100 Sunday

The first heat wave of the summer is making for a toasty weekend across the Pacific Northwest, with a cool-down not projected until Tuesday. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service continues a heat advisory for all of Western Oregon and Western Washington, plus parts of south-central Oregon and Central Washington, through 10 p.m. Monday. Daytime highs are expected to be from 90 to 102 degrees in Western Oregon, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Authorities warn Northwest swimmers to beware risky waters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are warning recreationists to be wary of risky waterways as hot weather hits part of the Pacific Northwest. The Statesman-Journal reports the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state through Sunday. After an abnormally cool...
SALEM, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

120 lb. shark washes up on Oregon beach

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not something you see every day on the Oregon coast. A 120 pound shark washed up on the beach in Seaside on Sunday. The Seaside Aquarium posted a video of the shark on social media Monday. The aquarium’s post said the shark was a...
SEASIDE, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, 6/27 – Investigation Continues Into Head-On Fatal Collision on Highway 97 That Killed Two on Friday

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
#Heat Exhaustion#National Weather Service#Heat Stroke#Klamath Basin#Heat Wave
beachconnection.net

Beware of Bears on Oregon Coast Due to Late Berry Crops, Say Officials

(Oregon Coast) – Spotting a bear on the Oregon coast may become uncomfortably easy, and it's likely some local residents will begin to encounter them in one way or another, even if it's just a scattered load of garbage now and then. (Above: photo Oregon State Parks. Bear tracks along the beach near Brookings. Uncropped version is below)
BROOKINGS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

ODFW Warns About Bears On The Oregon Coast Due To Late Berry Crop

Due to unseasonably cool weather and failed pollination, Salmonberries and Thimbleberries (an important food source for bears) are not yet ripe. As a result of the delayed berry crops, bears on the Oregon coast have been forced to find other food sources, often times in areas where humans live. Bear...
KGW

Community memorializes Oregonians lost to deadly 2021 heat dome

PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members and leaders are remembering the nearly 100 Oregonians who died during 2021's historic heat dome weather event. City, county and faith leaders from around the Portland metropolitan area gathered at Leach Botanical Garden on a sweltering Sunday to memorialize the heat wave victims. In...
PORTLAND, OR
KSLTV

Flood watch over popular Utah recreation areas Sunday

UTAH — A flood watch is in effect over central southern Utah, from noon through Sunday night, as thunderstorms create potentially deadly conditions. The flood watch includes many areas were Utahns and visitors to the state spend weekend recreation time including national parks, Lake Powell and state parks. The NWS Salt Lake office said the flash floods are most likely to develop in slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas near recent wildfire burn scars.
UTAH STATE
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is Back!

Annual brewing event returns to the basin in full form and is anticipated to be an experience not to miss out on!. Klamath Falls, OR (June 22nd , 2022) – After a two-year absence, the long-awaited Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is back! No matter if you want to wear lederhosen or Levi’s, what’s for certain is you won’t want to miss this festival come this fall. Following a two-year absence, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) announced today that it would be resuming the instant tradition in its full scope, something the event-host has been unable to do since the festival was first introduced in 2019. The 2019 event had groundbreaking attendance, attracting over 2,500 people, representing a welcome mix of residents and travelers from regions throughout the West Coast.
Klamath Falls News

Kruise draws thousands to downtown

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The sun and cars were shining bright Saturday in downtown Klamath Falls for the annual Kruise of Klamath. Thousands in attendance came to see nearly 400 unique and classic cars on display. The temps were hot, the cars were cool as the scent of vendor food...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

