Klamath Basin under Heat Advisory until Monday night
By Brian Gailey
Klamath Falls News
3 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore. - Hot temperatures of 95 to 105 in the basin during the afternoons and 85 to 95 at usually cooler mid-elevation locations. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, generally in the mid-50s to lower 60s. The hottest day of this heat wave is expected...
MEDFORD, Ore. - Although there has been some relief from the heat overnight, it will be hot again this afternoon. Be sure to remain hydrated to beat the effects of the heat and protect yourself from the strong June sun. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay...
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
The first heat wave of the summer is making for a toasty weekend across the Pacific Northwest, with a cool-down not projected until Tuesday. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service continues a heat advisory for all of Western Oregon and Western Washington, plus parts of south-central Oregon and Central Washington, through 10 p.m. Monday. Daytime highs are expected to be from 90 to 102 degrees in Western Oregon, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
PENDLETON, Ore. — For the first time in 2022, temperatures are expected to reach triple-digits as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Heat Advisory for the entire Columbia Basin; extending across southern Washington and northern Oregon on Monday, June 27. According to the NWS team operating out of...
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are warning recreationists to be wary of risky waterways as hot weather hits part of the Pacific Northwest. The Statesman-Journal reports the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state through Sunday. After an abnormally cool...
A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not something you see every day on the Oregon coast. A 120 pound shark washed up on the beach in Seaside on Sunday. The Seaside Aquarium posted a video of the shark on social media Monday. The aquarium’s post said the shark was a...
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
(Oregon Coast) – Spotting a bear on the Oregon coast may become uncomfortably easy, and it's likely some local residents will begin to encounter them in one way or another, even if it's just a scattered load of garbage now and then. (Above: photo Oregon State Parks. Bear tracks along the beach near Brookings. Uncropped version is below)
PORTLAND, Ore. — A large earthquake on Mount Hood several hundred years ago may have triggered a massive landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that temporarily dammed the Columbia River and created a miles-long lake that killed a forest of trees, new research suggests. Two Northwest scientists presented their...
Due to unseasonably cool weather and failed pollination, Salmonberries and Thimbleberries (an important food source for bears) are not yet ripe. As a result of the delayed berry crops, bears on the Oregon coast have been forced to find other food sources, often times in areas where humans live. Bear...
An Oregon tribe and state leaders have agreed to co-manage fish and wildlife across a large swath of southwest Oregon, in what they say is a monumental arrangement and the first of potentially more comprehensive management partnerships between the state’s wildlife agency and tribal nations. The Oregon Fish and...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members and leaders are remembering the nearly 100 Oregonians who died during 2021's historic heat dome weather event. City, county and faith leaders from around the Portland metropolitan area gathered at Leach Botanical Garden on a sweltering Sunday to memorialize the heat wave victims. In...
REEDSPORT, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon hunters are offering a $500 reward for information on a poacher who shot a deer and left it dead in a Reedsport boat launch parking lot at about 3 a.m. on Friday, June 17. The report must lead to an arrest or citation and...
UTAH — A flood watch is in effect over central southern Utah, from noon through Sunday night, as thunderstorms create potentially deadly conditions. The flood watch includes many areas were Utahns and visitors to the state spend weekend recreation time including national parks, Lake Powell and state parks. The NWS Salt Lake office said the flash floods are most likely to develop in slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas near recent wildfire burn scars.
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
Annual brewing event returns to the basin in full form and is anticipated to be an experience not to miss out on!. Klamath Falls, OR (June 22nd , 2022) – After a two-year absence, the long-awaited Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is back! No matter if you want to wear lederhosen or Levi’s, what’s for certain is you won’t want to miss this festival come this fall. Following a two-year absence, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) announced today that it would be resuming the instant tradition in its full scope, something the event-host has been unable to do since the festival was first introduced in 2019. The 2019 event had groundbreaking attendance, attracting over 2,500 people, representing a welcome mix of residents and travelers from regions throughout the West Coast.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The sun and cars were shining bright Saturday in downtown Klamath Falls for the annual Kruise of Klamath. Thousands in attendance came to see nearly 400 unique and classic cars on display. The temps were hot, the cars were cool as the scent of vendor food...
MEDFORD & ASHLAND, Ore. -- Hot weather this weekend is causing the cities of Medford and Ashland to open cooling shelters. It says local support agency ACCESS will operate the shelter at the Jackson County Library at 205 South Central Avenue in Medford. Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun issued a...
Comments / 0