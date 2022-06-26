Teen girl dies after being shot, Durham police investigating

Police in Durham after investigating the death of a young girl.

According to a news release from Durham Police, officers responded to the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street and found a teenager who had been shot. The girl was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where she was pronounced dead. The incident reportedly happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police are still investigating and haven't released any other details.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers can remain anonymous.

On April 18, Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal gave her "State of the City" address declaring that the state of the city is good. During the address, provided detailed information on what's making Durham so unwell.

"Our city is in crisis," O'Neal said during her speech.

Durham is on pace to set a new annual record for shootings. Deadly shootings in 2022 have nearly reached the combined total of the previous two years.