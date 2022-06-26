ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen girl dies after being shot, Durham police investigating

Police in Durham after investigating the death of a young girl.

According to a news release from Durham Police, officers responded to the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street and found a teenager who had been shot. The girl was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where she was pronounced dead. The incident reportedly happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police are still investigating and haven't released any other details.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers can remain anonymous.

On April 18, Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal gave her "State of the City" address declaring that the state of the city is good. During the address, provided detailed information on what's making Durham so unwell.

"Our city is in crisis," O'Neal said during her speech.

Durham is on pace to set a new annual record for shootings. Deadly shootings in 2022 have nearly reached the combined total of the previous two years.

There were 11 homicides in the first three months of 2022 , compared to seven in the same time period of 2021 and 2020.

please_read
3d ago

Really good kid, she was very respectful, this is very sad to hear, and hurts my heart, great basketball player, and wanted to learn how to play drums 😢😢😢 we have to do better as a community

Slinky Pajama
3d ago

Looks like parents would know where their child is at 11:30 pm and knowing how dangerous Durham is they shouldn’t be out on the streets. Prayers for the family

Mildred Mary Driscoll
3d ago

it's Durham! the "Chicago" of NC! research, kids are murdered there and nobody seems to care. we moved all our medical care from there to avoid the insanity. the citizens who reside there don't care.. why should anyone else? most of this senseless violence in Durham is black on black. I pray all the time that people there stand UP and take their city back! but with liberal leadership these people will keep dying. children too. if the residents don't want better for themselves it will never end. they MUST vote! get that leadership OUT!!! I'm praying for all their residents and especially their precious babies who get NO vote.

