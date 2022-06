Serena Williams was denied a stunning comeback on her Wimbledon return and first singles match in 12 months as Harmony Tan edged a three-set epic under the roof on Centre Court.The seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams, whose last match came as she tore her hamstring during a first-round defeat on Centre Court 364 days ago, fought from a set down but had no answers to the tenacity and brilliance of Tan, the world number 115 from France.The drama peaked in an extraordinary final-set deciding tie-break, with the scores locked at 6-6 in the third. Tan displayed outstanding tennis to oust...

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO