Update on DeSean Bishop's commitment announcement

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
2023 running back prospect DeSean Bishop announced Tuesday he would make his college commitment Saturday at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Bishop is from Karns High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Karns released a statement regarding Bishop’s commitment announcement.

“Due to transpiring events and some unavailability of friends and loved ones during the upcoming TSSAAdead period, DeSean has decided the timing isn’t right to make his commitment yet,” Karns announced. “We are excited and proud of his maturity in taking the time that he needs in choosing the school that is the right fir for him.”

Tennessee offered the 2023 prospect on June 6, 2021. Bishop was offered by the Vols following a performance during a football camp at UT.

Tennessee has 10 commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith and linebacker Will Stallings Jr.

IN THIS ARTICLE
