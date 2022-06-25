ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-Choice, Pro-Life Voices Speak Out in Florida

By Read Shepherd
In the aftermath of Friday's Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade and gave states the authority to regulate abortion, pro-choice rallies were staged across Florida and across the country. In Orlando, State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) hosted a demonstration. "Never in modern history, even in my lifetime or even parents' lifetime have we seen women's rights go backward," Eskamani said. "So we're coming together not only to raise the alarm bells but to also find solidarity."

"Actually, I felt very sad," said one demonstrator in Miami. "It's very disturbing that we got set so far back that we're in 2022, we know the importance of it. And everyone knows it's the right thing to do is to have the right to choose and abortion should be allowed because of the unfortunate circumstances that many women face."

Pro-life advocates are also speaking out, saying Friday's ruling was a long time coming. "Our goal is to view abortion as we view slavery," said John Stemberger with the Florida Family Policy Council. "something that's barbaric, horrific, and unthinkable. We hope for a day when we can look back and say 'how could we ever do this?"

"I think it's a great day for the state of Florida, a great day for the Constitution," said Rep. Randy Fine (R-Brevard)

Others are saying this is now a key issue for the upcoming midterm elections. "Don't agonize," said Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) on Friday. "Organize."

Some on the anti-abortion side are now calling on Florida lawmakers to ban abortion altogether. After July 1st, most will be prohibited after 15 weeks.

photo: Getty Images

