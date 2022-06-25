Kevin Durant Shuts Down Charles Barkley's Comments On Him Being The 'Bus Rider' Of The Warriors: "Bus Riders, Bus Drivers, Like, What Does That Even Mean?... I Feel Like I Can Stand Out Among Any Player."

On the court, Kyrie Irving is close to unguardable. He can score in a multitude of ways and has the best handles of any basketball player ever. Sadly, all the perks of Irving’s game also come with a lot of negatives, too. His antics in the political/cultural world, for example, have become a major distraction for the Brooklyn Nets. And in the aftermath of a season where he missed more than half of the games, Kyrie’s value as a star is at an all-time low.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO