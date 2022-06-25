ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant Shuts Down Charles Barkley's Comments On Him Being The 'Bus Rider' Of The Warriors: "Bus Riders, Bus Drivers, Like, What Does That Even Mean?... I Feel Like I Can Stand Out Among Any Player."

By Aditya Mohapatra
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant is arguably one of the best scorers the league has ever seen. Known for his ability to score effortlessly, Durant has a bunch of trophies to back his talent. While he did win his sole MVP trophy with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his time with the Warriors undoubtedly was...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 3

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Kendrick Perkins Goes Off on Draymond Green for Blasting Him Over Admission He Prayed for a LeBron Injury

Kendrick Perkins has responded to Warriors forward Draymond Green after he ripped into him for admitting he once prayed for LeBron James to get an injury. In a post shared to Twitter, Perkins directly addressed Green’s recent criticism that also saw him call the former NBA star a “c**n,” and question why he would ever admit to wishing for such a thing. “Take that to the grave, my man,” Green said in a new episode of his podcast.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Ayesha Curry After They Noticed Her Smoking A Cigar During Warriors' Celebrations: "Ayesha Curry Lighting Up That Celtics Pack In The Back."

The Golden State Warriors clinched the NBA title in 6 games against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, making it the 4th time they have achieved the ultimate goal with their current core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. After being doubted by several media members and fans, the Warriors' return to the top was celebrated in style by the players themselves and also their families.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Recalled When Someone Farted On The Miami Heat Bench During The Playoffs In 2012: "Somebody Farted. Who Farted On The Bench? And The Fart Goes Four Deep."

Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Mvp#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Nets#Espn
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Sarcastically Applauds Stephen A. Smith And Skip Bayless For Settling Their Beef: "Awww, I'm So Proud Of These Men."

Kevin Durant has plenty of time on his hands these days, something that KD has made the most of by getting on Twitter and engaging with fans and members of basketball media alike. Durant says whatever he's thinking, whether he's giving hoop advice to someone that asks for it or he's calling out the media for saying something he didn't like.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Claims He Is Ready To Purchase The Orlando Magic: "This Message Goes Out To The DeVos Family. If You're Ready To Sell... Sell It To Somebody Who's Gonna Take It To The Next Level, That's Us."

Shaquille O'Neal enjoyed the prime of his career in Los Angeles, the dominant big man who is considered one of the greatest Lakers of all time. He won 3 championships with the team during the era that he and Kobe Bryant dominated the NBA, also winning 3 Finals MVPs and destroying the competition he came up against.
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Rips Into Kendrick Perkins As Their Feud Escalates: "You Went From Being An Enforcer To A Coon, How Does That Happen?"

Draymond Green is not a man who will ever hold his tongue when in an argument with someone. Green is one of the fiercest trash-talkers in the modern NBA, whether on the court, in the locker room, or in the media. Green speaks his mind as freely as he can, which creates entertainment for the fans but ruffles the feathers of the people he is talking about.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Shaq sends clear message to DeVos family

The Orlando Magic are hoping that No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero ushers in a new era for the NBA franchise. Shaquille O’Neal, who represents their heyday, would love the chance to be part of that new era as a potential owner. While O’Neal is best known for his time...
ORLANDO, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Wright Proposes Franchise-Altering Trade Between Lakers And Nets: Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons For Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had a similar 2021/22 NBA season, starting from the fact that they both were deemed championship favorites before the start of the campaign thanks to a big move they made in the prior season or during the offseason. After that, they were involved in controversies that hurt the team's chances to compete at the highest level, while injuries and other issues bothered them.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Gets Brutally Honest About Kyrie Irving: “Since He Left LeBron James, He Has Not Been The Kyrie Irving That We Saw In A Cleveland Cavaliers Jersey.”

On the court, Kyrie Irving is close to unguardable. He can score in a multitude of ways and has the best handles of any basketball player ever. Sadly, all the perks of Irving’s game also come with a lot of negatives, too. His antics in the political/cultural world, for example, have become a major distraction for the Brooklyn Nets. And in the aftermath of a season where he missed more than half of the games, Kyrie’s value as a star is at an all-time low.
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Accused LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Of Trying To Break The OKC Big 3 By Pushing James Harden To Find His Own Team: "They Were Trying To Break The Oklahoma City Thunder Up So They Could Win More Titles.”

The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder squad with Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kevin Durant made it all the way to the NBA Finals even when people didn't believe them to do so. However, they were beaten by the LeBron James-led Miami Heat, who won their first title of the Big 3 era with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fadeawayworld.net

Andrew Wiggins' Girlfriend Posts Hot Pictures From Their Vacation Together With An Interesting Caption: "Exactly Where I'm Supposed To Be"

Andrew Wiggins is having the time of his life after winning his first NBA title, as he should. Wiggins played a starring role for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 playoffs, as the Dubs completed a remarkable turnaround from missing the playoffs to becoming NBA champions. He was partying hard in Las Vegas in the aftermath and is now chilling on vacation with his longtime girlfriend, Mychal Johnson.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy