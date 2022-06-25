Kevin Durant Calls Out Critics Doubting His Contribution To The Warriors' Dynasty: "I'm Not Gonna Agree With What You Saying Like I Didn't Contribute To The Dynasty, I Did So, I Don't Give A S*** If It Makes You Feel Like I'm Attacking The Warriors."
Kevin Durant might not be having the best of times right now with the Brooklyn Nets struggling to make their mark in the playoffs, but 6 years ago, things were very different for the 6'10" forward. Playing for arguably one of the best teams the NBA has ever seen,...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0