Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

By Liberty
 3 days ago
Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process...

Eric Baldridge
2d ago

Why is there 3 white kids picture in place where the kids want African American family to adopt them becauseof their heritage. There names seem to be of that race and sees dont match up. Think someone put wrong picture in there.

Odds 17B [never read notifications]
3d ago

Where are all these pro-lifers?!? These kids need a home!

