ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two Shot In Northwest Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting from last...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man, 24, Killed In Northeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Robb Street shortly before 11 p.m. found Makeon Hines shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Hines was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Surveillance released after three shot in Fells Point

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance pictures from one of two shootings that injured three people in Fells Point over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Thames Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. There, officers found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Two Shot#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's crime and the 4th of July holiday weekend

One man is dead following a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Police found him shot along Robb Street just before 11 last night. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. As of this morning, 177 people have been killed in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 163...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent Crimes Detectives Investigate Saturday Night Double Shooting In Reisterstown, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near a major intersection in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said. Once there, they found two gunshot victims. The shooter or shooters had fled before officers arrived at the scene of the crime, police said. Ambulances took the gunshot victims to a local hospital, according to authorities. Their conditions were unknown at the time of transportation, police said. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting,
REISTERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police Seek IDs For Persons Of Interest In Baltimore Shooting

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in a connection to a Baltimore shooting, authorities say. Surveillance images have been released of a vehicle and the persons of interest for the shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street, around 2:19 a.m., Sunday, June 26, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's Central Booking briefly goes on lockdown over cardboard gun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder In April Shooting

A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after injuring a man in a shooting last April, authorities say. Ryshawn Ellison, 23, was arrested on June 9 after an investigation connected him to the shooting of a 23-year-old victim on the 500 block of North Glover Street on April 29, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's trend of violence

June is on track to be the deadliest month in Baltimore so far this year. As of June 27, at least 37 people have been killed in the city so far. Last month, several city council members came out demanding a short term crime plan. The Baltimore Police responded, releasing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

100K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy