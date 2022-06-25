ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Five Shot In One Hour In Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – It was a busy night in Baltimore last night. In one...

Gene Pettit
3d ago

What's News about that, an Every Day Occurance in Baltimore City. Brandon Scott has made no progress in Slowing in down???? Illegal Dirt Bikes on the JFX at a.m hours, City Schools under investigation for grade Changing and the Mayor say's Nothing??? Moseby under Federal Inditement for lying and signing legal documents?, Nick Moseby found guilty of Ethics Violations???The State of Maryland was paying over 16 thousand per student to the City with over 12,000 students passing that shouldn't have??? The Governor is hot and Opened up an investigation with State and Federal authorities into the grade Changing??? How is Mayor Scott still Mayor???? There's no Transparency in City Government and the Mayor was the President of the City Council before being Elected so he knows they were Stealing from the Childrens education to collect from the State????

Andy LaPointe
3d ago

Just a normal night in the hood. No one died, just shot and I'm sure they all knew who shot them so retaliation will be coming soon

Curtis McDonald
3d ago

I don't understand why Baltimore is not in a state of emergency. it's been like this for 40 years and nothing has changed. I guess they are just used to it and accept it by now. Sad.

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

