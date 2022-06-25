Collection

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Luke Leitch
Said designer Hung La: “There’s so much subtlety to Asian male sexuality. Yet in the West we’re either hyper-sexualized, like gangster villains, or effeminate. But there is so much more: sensuality, vulnerability, a love of family—you know?”. La’s labor of love menswear product—the counterpoint to...

