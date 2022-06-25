Collection

The subjects of the British-born, Berlin-based multimedia artist Tacita Dean’s films have always had a distinctly Continental focus, from the former East Berlin television tower featured in Fernsehturm (2001) to the artists Joseph Beuys and Mario Merz. Yet in some of her more recent works, Dean has turned to documenting the sceneries, myths, and hidden treasures of Los Angeles. Among them are the landscape film Pan Amicus (2021) and Monet Hates Me (2021), a so-called exhibition in a box, both of which are currently on view at the Getty Center, where Dean served as artist in residence between 2014 and 2015. Although these were not Dean’s first projects to focus on American mythology and landscape (her 2013 film JG, concerning a fictitious correspondence between the Land artist Robert Smithson and novelist J.G. Ballard, originated in the sound piece Trying to Find the Spiral Jetty from 1998; while her ambitious, dual synchronous film Antigone was released in 2018), they do document her earliest steps toward embracing a city, and its surrounding filmmaking industry, which she humorously refers to as “the beast.” The experiences piqued her curiosity about L.A.’s unique sense of atmosphere, and she has since opened a studio in the West Jefferson area, dividing her time between there and Berlin.

