ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Could Drew Sample Beat Joe Burrow in a Foot Race?

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFznu_0gM2lUZf00

Would the veteran tight end run faster than his quarterback?

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ran 20.8 miles per hour after practice last week. It was the fastest he had ran since undergoing knee reconstruction surgery at the end of the 2020 season.

We recently got to talk with Drew Sample about Burrow's speed and asked the 26-year-old tight end if he could beat his quarterback in a race.

"I think so," Sample said with a smile . "I don't know if that'll ever happen, but it's all good ... He's always competing too, which that being your quarterback, that's what you love."

Sample wasn't working on "top-end" speed during OTAs like Burrow was, but he did run a 4.71 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process. At 6-4, 255 pounds, the veteran tight end might beat Burrow in a foot race.

Watch our entire conversation with Sample below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Watch: Stanley Morgan Jr. Mic'd Up During OTAs

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Happy to be Playing Without Brace

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin

Few NFL players, if any, are more entertaining to watch - both on and off the field - than Michael Irvin. The Dallas Cowboys legend was a Hall of Fame wide receiver during his playing days, winning three Super Bowls with Jerry Jones' franchise. Off the field, Irvin has become...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The retirement scoreboard for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now reads:. Gronkowski officially retired from the National Football League for a second time this week. Brady, of course, retired earlier this year, but opted to play another season. Gronkowski joked that Brady doesn't like to lose... It's tough to see...
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morgan
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Peyton Manning has maintained a strong interest in the Denver Broncos since his retirement in 2015. With Russell Wilson joining his former team, he had some thoughts on what that means. Speaking to the media recently, Manning said that Denver marks "a new chapter" for the now-former Seattle Seahawks quarterback....
NFL
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick’s Las Vegas Raiders Workout Was “A Disaster,” Sports Commenter Warren Sapp Claims

Click here to read the full article. What may have been Colin Kaepernick’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Speaking to urban news site VladTV, Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were rumors the workout didn’t go very well. Sapp jumped in, saying, “I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drew Sample#American Football
ClutchPoints

Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson

With Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing set on Tuesday, there have been rumblings about what kind of punishment the league might hand to him. Whatever the case may be, however, the Cleveland Browns will still be on the hook to pay him his salary. As former Green Bay Packers VP Andrew Brandt noted, the Browns are […] The post Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tony Siragusa Details Are Emerging: NFL World Reacts

Details are beginning to emerge from the tragic death of former NFL star Tony Siragusa. Siragusa, one of the most-loved linemen in Baltimore Ravens history, died at the age of 55 earlier this week. He reportedly died in his sleep and received CPR at home. TMZ Sports had details on...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admits he’s both scared and excited as he and the team enter their first season in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season after spending his whole 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Of course it’s a big change for the franchise that […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Workout Rumors

According to one former NFL star, Colin Kaepernick's much-publicized workout with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go very well. Kaepernick, who worked out for the Raiders earlier this offseason, has not been signed by an NFL team since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem.
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy