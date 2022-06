The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners played a spirited series over the weekend, and the two teams got into a bench-clearing brawl when tempers boiled over on Sunday. Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Jesse Winker with a fastball to lead off the top of the 2nd inning. The pitch drilled Winker in the backside and appeared intentional. Winker was not happy and began walking toward the Los Angeles dugout. That’s when things got out of hand.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO