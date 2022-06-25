ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

UPDATE: Force Main Break - SE 17th Street/State Road 464

ocalafl.org
 3 days ago

OCALA, Fla. (June 25, 2022) – During an extreme weather event, an 18-inch force main break occurred at SE 17th St./State Road 464 from SE 20th Ave. to SE 22nd Ave. This caused approximately 595,950 gallons of untreated sewage...

www.ocalafl.org

ocalafl.org

UPDATE: SE 17th Street/State Road 464 To Reopen To Through Traffic

OCALA, Fla. (June 27, 2022) – Following an emergency force main repair, SE 17th St./State Road 464 from SE 20th Ave. to SE 22nd Ave., is reopened for through traffic effective immediately. All essential repairs have been completed and crews have cleared the area. For more information, please contact...
OCALA, FL
ocalafl.org

UPDATE: Road Closure - SE Osceola Avenue to SE Fifth Street

OCALA, Fla. (June 27, 2022) - Due to the installation of the stormwater system, a road closure will be in effect on SE Osceola Ave., between SE Eighth St. and SE Fifth St. and SE Eighth St., between SE First Ave. and SE Third Ave., beginning Monday, July 11 through Friday, Aug. 19.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man arrested for shooting his home remodeler in the feet

A Crystal River man was arrested under allegations he shot his home remodeler in the feet after he was asked to pay for the work. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities jailed 61-year-old John David Green the night of Sunday, June 26, on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Green’s arrest affidavit, obtained Tuesday.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Popeyes In Ocala Severely Damaged By Storm

More readers have sent in images of damage from Friday’s severe weather. The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on S Pine Street in Ocala appeared to suffer a roof collapse, as well as extensive damage to the interior of the building. We hope that any staff inside the building were able to make it out safely. Thanks to Aaron Hendricks for sharing!
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in shoe

A Wildwood man was apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in a shoe in his vehicle. Jaquan Baker James, 26, was driving a gray Honda four-door vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for having an expired decal on his license plate while driving near the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 48 in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the “odor of marijuana” was detected.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocalafl.org

Holiday Schedule: City of Ocala Announces Independence Day Schedule

OCALA, Fla. (June 27, 2022) – City of Ocala business offices will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. There will be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste or recycling routes Monday, July 4. Residential sanitation collection regularly scheduled for Monday, July 4 through Thursday,...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Woman shot Saturday morning in Alachua County near block party

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's says a 28-year-old woman was shot early Saturday morning in the Holly Hills area of SW 169th Drive and SW 170th Street. Deputies were in the area for a large block party, the Sheriff's Office says, and then they responded to a report of a person being shot. They say the shooting happened around 1:20 AM Saturday.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Member of Kling Towing family calls for ‘personal’ tow truck after rear-end collision

A member of the Kling Towing family called for his “personal” tow truck after causing a rear-end collision. Ryan Scott Kling, 31, of Weirsdale, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence following the crash Friday night in Eustis in which his white SUV rear-ended a red Chevy passenger car driven by a man traveling with his 6-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. They were not injured.
EUSTIS, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO deputy recognized for going ‘above and beyond’ to help resident

A local resident recently reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to recognize a deputy who went above and beyond to help him. On Friday, June 17, the male resident was exploring in the Ocala National Forest, near the Pinecastle Bombing Range. When he went to leave the area, his vehicle became stuck on a sugar sand road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

‘Traumatized’ woman injured in attack by man who trashed apartment in Lady Lake

A “traumatized” woman suffered injuries in an attack by a man who trashed an apartment in Lady Lake. Officers were called this past Thursday to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after the woman’s mother became concerned when her daughter did not show up for work, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother could not reach her daughter on her cell phone and the daughter did not answer the door of her apartment, so the mother called the phone of her daughter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas. The daughter answered Nicolas’ phone and told her mother she would be coming out of the apartment. Police were on the scene when the daughter came out, and she was “very shaken up, upset, scared” and got into her mother’s vehicle. The woman was “traumatized and fearful,” the report said.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Vehicle collides with Amtrak train in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A vehicle collided with an Amtrak train in Volusia County on Saturday. The train had departed from New York Friday and the incident happened in DeLand, according to Amtrak. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was driving on Alexander Drive leading up to the...
DELAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

FHP looking for vehicle that struck and killed bicyclist in Lake County

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning in Lake County. The 35-year-old Lakeland man had been southbound at 4:45 a.m. in the bicycle lane of U.S. Hwy. 27 approaching U.S. Hwy. 192 near the southern end of Lake County when a vehicle veered into the bicycle lane and struck the cyclist, knocking him from his bicycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Silver Springs man without valid license jailed after being caught driving stolen truck

A 21-year-old Silver Springs man without a valid driver’s license was arrested after he was spotted driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Saturday, June 25, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a maroon Dodge pickup truck that was traveling near the 7000 block of E Highway 326. The deputy conducted a computer search of the vehicle’s license plate and discovered that it had been reported stolen out of Marion County.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County pushes no-build option for turnpike extension

Citrus County commissioners are solidly opposed to extending Florida’s Turnpike, even for a possible route that skirts the county altogether. Commissioners on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to the Florida Department of Transportation for the no-build option, saying all four proposed routes are damaging to the region’s rural nature.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. Roger Edmond Gagne, 72, who lives at 811 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a red Yamaha golf cart when he was called Friday evening to La Grande Boulevard and La Plaza Parkway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Gagne had been called to the scene to pick up an acquaintance involved in an unrelated accident.
LADY LAKE, FL

