Waunakee, WI

Waunakee police searching for driver who struck bicyclist, other vehicle

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee police are searching for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist last week. Police said the driver of a maroon or red BMW...

www.x1071.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after crashing dump truck over railroad tracks

HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison police urge people on east side to park indoors as car thefts increase

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned residents of a rise in vehicle thefts on the city’s east side Tuesday. Officials said there was an increase in thefts in the area of N. Thompson Drive and Highway 30 over the last three weeks. Most break-ins occurred early in the morning and in some cases the suspects damaged vehicles in order to steal them.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Janesville police searching for hotel armed robbery suspect

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who they said robbed a hotel Monday night. Officers were sent to the hotel in the 3900 block of Milton Avenue just after 11 p.m. Police said the man entered the hotel, threatened an employee and demanded money while insinuating that he had a gun.
JANESVILLE, WI
Waunakee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Waunakee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

US 14 cleared after rollover vehicle crash

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open. All lanes of traffic are blocked Monday night on US Highway 14 at Miller Farm Dr after a single vehicle rollover crash, the Dane County Sheriff’s office confirmed. Dane County Dispatch said that the call for the crash...
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnson Creek Menards theft suspect sought by police

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Johnson Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect caught on camera. Officials noted in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect stole merchandise from the Menards on Wright Road in Johnson Creek on the evening of Friday, June 24. The alert indicates the woman (seen above) pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store.
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
x1071.com

Teen arrested after shots fired near Warner Park marsh

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a teenager who they said shot a gun near Warner Park Saturday night. Officers were sent to the area of Forster Drive and Alpine Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday after a caller reported seeing three juveniles walking into a nearby marsh and firing a gun multiple times.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police arrest suspect in Tenney Park robbery

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who they said robbed another man at Tenney Park Sunday. Officers were sent to the park just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday. A man said that someone had approached him in the park, punched him in the face and took his wallet. He suffered a minor injury.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Not guilty plea entered for suspect in Nakoosa Trail balcony shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered for the man accused of shooting another man who was standing on a balcony last month, online court records show. Cameron Barber-Smith, 22, of Madison, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries repeater, use of a dangerous weapon and party to crime modifiers. Police said Barber-Smith shot and wounded a 21-year-old man on the evening of May 5 in the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail. He reportedly knew the man.
MADISON, WI
spmetrowire.com

State Patrol to conduct aerial traffic enforcement

Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in two counties this week. The aerial unit will patrol the skies over I-94 in Jefferson Co. on Monday, June 27. The unit will be patrolling I-39 in Portage Co. on Thursday, June 30. The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release on...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - An Indiana man has been identified as the suspect in the break-in at a Baraboo Zoo earlier this month that led to the escape of four animals. According to the Baraboo Police Department, its investigators have identified Aaron Wayne Hovis as the suspect accused of damaging the locks on several animal exhibits at Ochsner Park Zoo and damaging the door on another exhibit. The damage allowed two river otters and a pair of Great Horned Owls to escape.
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Shots fired and car crash on Madison’s South side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired call and a car crash on Madison’s South side. MPD says it’s possible the two incidents are related. Officers were sent out to the 300 block of S. Park St. for calls of shots fired just before 3 a.m.. A short time later, there was a car crash in the 2000 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man accused of killing co-worker pleads not guilty, bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at a Janesville business in April pleaded not guilty Monday, online court records show. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint filed with the Rock County Circuit Court alleges that Todd shot and killed 30-year-old Devon Hills at Precision Drawn Metals. He allegedly confessed to the shooting while speaking to police.
EVANSVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Highway 23 Road Construction Update

Road construction continues on Highway 23 Between Darlington and Mineral Point. The current work on Galena Street in Darlington will continue through the end of July and crews will continue water main and storm sewer installation from Huntington Court to the south. Concrete sidewalk and driveway aprons will be formed and poured from River Street to Ravine Street on Thursday and Friday. On Highway 23, next week, crews are scheduled to remove remaining guardrail sections just north of Darlington along the Pecatonica River and north between Highway 39 and Mineral Point. The entire project is anticipated to be completed by October.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Remains Of Parker Kruse’s Body Found in Wisconsin River

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Parker Kruse’s body was found Saturday afternoon, nearly one year after his disappearance. Kruse was a native of Arena and was a 2018 graduate of River Valley High School. Kruse was 22 and died in a boating accident on the Wisconsin River on July 3, 2021. Eyewitnesses and family said Parker and a friend were trying to save a man whose boat was spinning out of control on the Wisconsin River. After rescuing the boater, the out-of-control boat slammed into Parker’s, knocking him into the water. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a group of vacationers was canoeing the Wisconsin River when they found human remains on Steamboat Island, a sandbar about 1/4 mile northeast of the Blue River Bridge. The group was familiar with Kruse’s disappearance on the river last July. They called the sheriff’s office just after 3:20pm Saturday afternoon. The Blue River Fire Department helped the sheriff’s office and the Grant County Coroner’s Office get to the island. Authorities transported the remains back to shore, where Kruse’s family members identified him. Most of his remains were found. The family of Parker Kruse says a search will continue for the rest of his remains.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Parker Krause’s Body Recovered Along Wisconsin River

GRANT COUNTY, WI (WSAU) — Nearly one year after he went under the water trying to save a drowning boater, the body of Parker Krause has been found. A group of canoers along the Wisconsin River reported human remains on a sandbar in Grant County on Saturday afternoon and called the Sheriff’s Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

