Madison, WI

Madison police investigating downtown crash, shots fired

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a crash that they said is possibly related to a report of gunshots. Officers...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Madison police urge people on east side to park indoors as car thefts increase

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned residents of a rise in vehicle thefts on the city's east side Tuesday. Officials said there was an increase in thefts in the area of N. Thompson Drive and Highway 30 over the last three weeks. Most break-ins occurred early in the morning and in some cases the suspects damaged vehicles in order to steal them.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police arrest suspect in Tenney Park robbery

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who they said robbed another man at Tenney Park Sunday. Officers were sent to the park just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday. A man said that someone had approached him in the park, punched him in the face and took his wallet. He suffered a minor injury.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Teen arrested after shots fired near Warner Park marsh

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a teenager who they said shot a gun near Warner Park Saturday night. Officers were sent to the area of Forster Drive and Alpine Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday after a caller reported seeing three juveniles walking into a nearby marsh and firing a gun multiple times.
MADISON, WI
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Not guilty plea entered for suspect in Nakoosa Trail balcony shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A not guilty plea was entered for the man accused of shooting another man who was standing on a balcony last month, online court records show. Cameron Barber-Smith, 22, of Madison, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries repeater, use of a dangerous weapon and party to crime modifiers. Police said Barber-Smith shot and wounded a 21-year-old man on the evening of May 5 in the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail. He reportedly knew the man.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Trial dates set for men accused in 2021 deadly shooting at west Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. — Trial dates have been set for two men charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's west side just under one year ago. The July 5, 2021, shooting at a gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road killed 22-year-old Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams. Christopher Somersett, Jr., 27, faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the case, while 25-year-old Avieon Little faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man accused of killing co-worker pleads not guilty, bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at a Janesville business in April pleaded not guilty Monday, online court records show. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint filed with the Rock County Circuit Court alleges that Todd shot and killed 30-year-old Devon Hills at Precision Drawn Metals. He allegedly confessed to the shooting while speaking to police.
EVANSVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Remains Of Parker Kruse’s Body Found in Wisconsin River

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Parker Kruse's body was found Saturday afternoon, nearly one year after his disappearance. Kruse was a native of Arena and was a 2018 graduate of River Valley High School. Kruse was 22 and died in a boating accident on the Wisconsin River on July 3, 2021. Eyewitnesses and family said Parker and a friend were trying to save a man whose boat was spinning out of control on the Wisconsin River. After rescuing the boater, the out-of-control boat slammed into Parker's, knocking him into the water. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a group of vacationers was canoeing the Wisconsin River when they found human remains on Steamboat Island, a sandbar about 1/4 mile northeast of the Blue River Bridge. The group was familiar with Kruse's disappearance on the river last July. They called the sheriff's office just after 3:20pm Saturday afternoon. The Blue River Fire Department helped the sheriff's office and the Grant County Coroner's Office get to the island. Authorities transported the remains back to shore, where Kruse's family members identified him. Most of his remains were found. The family of Parker Kruse says a search will continue for the rest of his remains.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Jo Daviess County Woman Dies From Injuries In Firepit Accident

A 28 year old woman from Stockton, Illinois has passed away from injuries received in a firepit explosion. Taylor Musser was severely burned in the incident which took place on June 18th. Musser was med-flighted to UW Hospital in Madison where she passed away from her injuries on Friday-June 24th. Taylor Musser is survived by her husband and three children.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Highway 23 Road Construction Update

Road construction continues on Highway 23 Between Darlington and Mineral Point. The current work on Galena Street in Darlington will continue through the end of July and crews will continue water main and storm sewer installation from Huntington Court to the south. Concrete sidewalk and driveway aprons will be formed and poured from River Street to Ravine Street on Thursday and Friday. On Highway 23, next week, crews are scheduled to remove remaining guardrail sections just north of Darlington along the Pecatonica River and north between Highway 39 and Mineral Point. The entire project is anticipated to be completed by October.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Plan Commission approves demolition permit for downtown Madison building home to Paisan’s restaurant

MADISON, Wis. — Madison's Plan Commission voted unanimously Monday evening in favor of a demolition permit for a downtown building plagued with structural issues. The building at 131 West Wilson Street, home to Paisan's Italian Restaurant, has been ordered to close three times since September over structural concerns. The most recent closure was ordered earlier this month.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Price Of Gas Drops, But Still Remains High

The price of gas in Madison dropped noticeably last week, marking the second straight week of declines. However, even with those dips, they remain well above the average just a month ago – and a lot higher than this time last year. The latest GasBuddy report put the average cost of a gallon of gas in Madison on Sunday at $4.61, nearly 18 cents lower than seven days earlier. On the flip side, it still leaves drivers paying just about 40 cents more than they were going into Memorial Day weekend. With a second week of drops in the bag, GasBuddy officials believe the streak will likely continue into the Fourth of July. Average gas prices reported elsewhere in Wisconsin: Grant County was at $4.75 a gallon, Iowa County $4.59, Lafayette County $4.70. In Iowa, Dubuque County was at $4.69 a gallon. In Illinois, Jo Daviess County was at $5.44.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra breaks ground on new $33 million facility

MADISON, Wis. — Construction teams broke ground Monday morning on a new building for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra. The construction is taking place on part of E. Washington Ave. in downtown Madison, across from the Metro transit hub. The organization, which was founded in 1966, will host state-of-the-art...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July weekend making a fast approach, many communities throughout Southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday. Here's a look at some of the fun to come this weekend. DeForest. DeForest Fourth of July: This event takes...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Second day in a row dozens rally for “Right to Choose”

MADISON, Wis. – With no program or official group taking charge, people in Madison gathered downtown, united in shared outrage and a common goal, fighting for what they consider their right to choose. For the second day in a row since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

More Broadband Expansion Coming To Southwest Wisconsin

Cuba City Telephone Company and Belmont Telephone Company have received a state grant of nearly $8 million to expand broadband services in Grant and Lafayette counties. The funding for Cuba City Telephone Company is part of nearly $125 million recently awarded to 71 projects across the state by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $7,955,000 grant was awarded to LICT Corp., the parent company for the two telephone companies, but will be administered by the Cuba City entity. The company will provide an additional $7,955,000 in matching funds. The project will bring fiber to 117 businesses and over 1,600 residences in Grant and Lafayette counties. About 925 of those structures are located in the villages of Hazel Green and Benton, with about 800 in rural areas such as Fairplay, Prairie Corners and Sinsinawa. Other area companies receiving state grants are MH Telecom, which will bring fiber to 25 business and 427 residential locations in Iowa County, and Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, which will reach 25 business and 695 residential locations in Crawford County.
CUBA CITY, WI

