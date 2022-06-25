Illinois WeatherTech warehouse shooting kills 1, injures 2 others

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager is dead, and another man is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m.Sources say the shooters got onto the bus and shot a 17-year-old in the head as he sat near the back of the bus. A 24-year-old man was grazed in the head and refused medical attention, but it is not clear if he was also a target. CBS 2 also saw a bus driver receiving medical treatment nearby. Sources tell CBS 2 this was a...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO