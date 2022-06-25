The MOST expensive homes for sale in every US state - from a $3 million house in Nebraska to a $225 million megamansion in California

Randall Realtors

Each of these million-dollar homes offers unique amenities for their hefty price tags.

From private islands, to a hunter's paradise, there's something for everyone.

It's becoming more difficult to buy a home, and these residences show the cost of luxury.

Real estate is becoming increasingly more expensive - and more difficult - for the average American to comfortably afford.

According to online real estate marketplace Point2Homes, these 51 homes are the most expensive in their respective states. The properties range from single-family houses to gated compounds on acres of land.

Alabama: 2510 Kirby Bridge Road, Decatur - $12.3 million

This gated compound is nearly 200 acres of secluded land with a stocked pond for fishing. The house itself is a custom 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom that offers an abundance of privacy for outdoorsmen.

Alaska: 5260 Kachemak Drive, Homer - $9 million

With 17,000 square feet of living space, this Alaskan home offers a spa, indoor pool, and steam room. It includes eight custom suites with unique features in each room and a 270-degree conservatory with a telescope for viewing Alaska's wildlife.

Arizona: 20958 N 112th Street, Scottsdale - $28 million

Called "The Aerie," this seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was just built this year. It's nestled in the McDowell Mountains and boasts sweeping views of the valley below.

Arkansas: 115 West Van Buren, Eureka Springs - $7 million

The Queen Anne Mansion Estate was built in 1891 with seven master suites complete with en-suite bathrooms. The 4-acre lot includes a total of 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

California: 33550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu - $225 million

With 16 beds and 22 baths, this property overlooking the Pacific Ocean covers nearly five acres and features nine structures, including a beach cottages, guest houses, and more. It has an underground tunnel connecting the pool to a movie theater, and an elevator to take guests to the beach.

At $225 million, it's not only the priciest home for sale in California, but also the most expensive one for sale in the US.

Colorado: 1650 McLain Flats Road, Aspen - $55 million

This bucolic compound, called the "Merry Go Ranch," includes 21 acres of lawns and pastures, as well as an eight-stall barn and a 13,000-square-foot gym.

Connecticut: 450 Brickyard Road, Woodstock - $60 million

Ever wanted to live in a castle? Here's your chance. This distinctive property features a moat, towers rising 120 feet high, period architectural doors, and stained glass throughout the castle, which overlooks a 30-acre pond.

Delaware: 21440 Bald Eagle, Rehoboth Beach - $4.85 million

Built in 1993, this Delaware home offers over four acres on Rehoboth Bay with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. If that's not enough, there's a carriage house over the 3-car garage for extra living quarters.

Florida: 18 La Gorce Circle, Miami Beach - $170 million

This massive compound, built in 1936 has never been put on the market until now. It sits on a 125,000-square-foot lot. It's compromised of four gated properties, and comes with its own private park, not to mention views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.

Georgia: 120 Hawkins Lane, Saint Simons Island - $17.8 million

For just under $18 million, Little Hawkins Island is a gated family compound surrounded by greenery and marsh. This private island includes four residential buildings: the main residence, two guest cottages, and the clubhouse for a total of 11,000 square feet.

Hawaii: 9 Bay Drive, Lahaina - $59.5 million

This home's buyer would enjoy clear views of the sunset year-round on these 10 oceanfront acres on Hawea Point.

Idaho: 105 Camas Road, Ketchum - $19.75 million

This lodge-style residence sits on nearly 300 acres of Idaho land with views of Bald Mountain. With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the secluded home is "one of Idaho's most exclusive legacy properties," according to the listing.

Illinois: 1932 N. Burling St., Chicago - $45 million

This 25,000-square-foot estate in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood has amenities like a reflecting pool and antique garden pavilion.

Indiana: 10285 West Youth Camp Road, Columbus - $30 million

Visitors to this rustic home on 415 wooded acres will find a two-story waterfall and trout stream in its entryway, and an 8,700-gallon freshwater aquarium in its great room.

Iowa: 16216 and 1615 IA-86, Spirit Lake - $11.9 million

This residence is more like a lakeside retreat complete with an Irish pub, movie theatre, art studio, and separate loft apartment. There are a total of eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and six fireplaces, and the home is being sold completely furnished.

Kansas: 1051 N Blackstone Road, Milton - $6.7 million

This net-zero energy home comes fully furnished including farming equipment for the 89 acres of land that comes along with the house. According to the listing, the residence is self-sustaining with a solar power system, generators, and propane gas.

On this property, there's space dedicated to horses, spring-fed ponds, and a 300-yard shooting range. Inside the nearly 7,000-square-foot main home, there are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and a wet bar that's more like a second kitchen.

Kentucky: 30 Bass Court, Whitesville - $25 million

This western Kentucky compound comes with three homes, a large private lake, and income-producing crop land on-site.

Louisiana: 11001 Highland Road, Baton Rouge - $14 million

Located in the capital city, Baton Rouge, this over-12-acre property has a Mediterranean flare. Each of the five bedrooms has its own bathroom, and access to one of the various sitting rooms. In this home, there are many places to relax: a breakfast room, coffee bar, media room, and massage room.

Outside of the main house, there's a 4,800-square-foot guest house with its own 3-car garage and a fully stocked pond for fishing. For outdoor entertainment, a 1,429-square-foot cabana, saltwater pool, and outdoor kitchen.

Maine: 153 Foreside Road, Falmouth - $10.5 million

This oceanfront property underwent a full renovation in 2021 to become a one-of-a-kind estate. There are three separate dwellings for guests, staff, or rentals, and the main residence features at least four bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Although the water is just steps away outside, there's a deepwater diving pool and whirlpool jacuzzi indoors.

Maryland: 1604 Winchester Road, Annapolis - $24.9 million

Built in 1922, this property overlooking the Severn River in Maryland has changed ownership many times - at one point belonging to the Catholic Church as a friary, from which it gets its current name, Friary on the Severn. Its features include a rooftop garden, 60-foot infinity pool, and six-slip private boat dock.

Massachusetts: 41 Jefferson Ave., Nantucket - $39 million

This Nantucket property was first developed as a private beach club in the 1930s. Today, it has a four-unit main beach house and two stand-alone cottages.

Michigan: 1558 Dutton Road, Rochester - $11.5 million

This 22-acre residence was custom built to showcase European craftsmanship by architect Dominick Tringali. It features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a home theater, full bar, and two guest homes.

Minnesota: 36463 Butternut Point Road, Pequot Lakes - $12 million

Built on a peninsula on Whitefish Lake, this 3-acre home has 2,000 feet of shoreline, and six log guest houses. In total, there are 19 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.

Mississippi: 205 S Valley Road, Poplarville - $12.25 million

This property offers over 2,000 acres dedicated to outdoor activities. The owner can enjoy the whitetail deer enclosure, trophy bass fishing, and duck hunting without leaving home. Cross Creek Farm is custom-built 6,200-square-foot home with six bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

Missouri: 2608 & 2606 Arrowhead Estates Road, Village of Four Seasons - $9.99 million

This family compound is in the heart of Lake Ozark. Inside the gates, there's a 3-story main house, two-bedroom two-bathroom guest house, two pools, a putting green, and a tennis court. The main house is complete with 130 solar panels.

Montana: 405 Delrey Road, Whitefish - $40 million

Spring-fed mountain ponds and streams dot the 35 acres on which this lakefront log home sits in Montana.

Nebraska: 17426 Island Circle, Bennington, Douglas County - $3.75 million

This 4-bedroom 6-bathroom home was built in 2016 on over an acre of land with 250 of open water frontage.

Nevada: 1730 Hwy 50, Glenbrook - $100 million

Nevada: 1730 Hwy 50, Glenbrook - $100 million

The Wall Street Journal and Robb Report have published photos of this lakefront home, complete with features like a wine room with capacity for 2,500 bottles, a greenhouse, and a whopping 700 evergreen trees on the property.

New Hampshire: 144 Springfield Point Road, Wolfeboro - $19.5 million

Named "Lakeside Manor" for its location along 841 feet of Lake Winnipesaukee's shore, this home has four levels and 37 rooms total. The amenities offered inside include a 900-bottle wine room, 15-seat theater, and a 30-foot natural stone fireplace.

New Jersey: 48 Rio Vista Drive, Alpine - $25 million

This chateau-style manor has its own movie theater, pub, and great room with a 37-foot-high arched cathedral ceiling.

At $25 million, it ties with another estate for the title of most expensive home for sale in New Jersey...

New Jersey: 275 Indian Trail Drive, Franklin Lakes - $25 million

This 14,700-square-foot estate comes with indoor and outdoor pools, a wine tasting room, and a basketball court.

New Mexico: Zorro Ranch, Stanley - $27.5 million

Roughly half an hour from Santa Fe, this ranch has a three-story, four-bedroom main house; a lodge and log cabin; and even a yurt. The sprawling property was formerly owned by the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who purchased it in 1993 and killed himself in jail in 2019. It has been on the market for about a year.

New York: 700 Meadow Lane, Southampton - $175 million

This modern Tudor-style mansion in the Hamptons comes with 11 bedrooms, 12 full and four half bathrooms, and a private boardwalk to the beach.

North Carolina: 1 Auditorium Circle, Wrightsville Beach - $13 million

This modern home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, spa, and a boathouse. According to the listing, its design was inspired by the tropical modernism of mid-century Hawaii.

North Dakota: 14388 45th St. NW, Williston - $4.99 million

The River Ranch uniquely features two master suites — one on each level. It's situated on 1,879 acres of land with the possibility of farming available.

Ohio: 2779 Som Center Road, Hunting Valley - $6.95 million

The home itself is over 17,000 square feet of castle-like design. Situated on over five acres, it includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a 12-seat theater, and a rooftop outlook to take in the views.

Oklahoma: 3105 S Peoria Ave., Tulsa - $15 million

This 1925 mansion is in the heart of Tulsa on seven acres of heavily wooded land. The Patterson Estate consists of a main house, a guest house, and a tennis court.

Oregon: 27280 NE Old Wolf Creek Road, Prineville - $65 million

This ranch has a three-bedroom home, multiple cabins, and a six-stall horse barn. It's located in the foothills of central Oregon's Ochoco Mountains and borders 850,000 acres of national forest.

Pennsylvania: 500-6 Walnut St., Unit 2500-2600, Philadelphia - $27 million

This 8,400-square-foot penthouse boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and is configured to allow for three large bedrooms, four full baths, and three half baths.

Rhode Island: 2 Kidds Way, Westerly - $18.5 million

This open concept residence has been named Treasure Hill as it's situated at the second highest elevation on the Watch Hill peninsula. It features a heated saltwater pool, in-house fitness area with a sauna, and a wine tasting room.

South Carolina: 133 Flyway Drive, Kiawah Island - $20 million

This seaside estate comes with a private 400-foot driveway and a bridged walkway from the backyard to the beach.

South Dakota: 13911 Cobb Road, Hermosa - $6.9 million

The Rafter R Ranch is nearly 500 acres. The 4,125-square-foot home was built in 2000 with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Tennessee: 1304 Chickering Road, Nashville - $50 million

The main home on this 59-acre estate has colonnaded porches at its front and back. The property also comes with a separate nine-acre building site.

Texas: 12400 Cedar St., Lake Travis - $45 million

One of the first things visitors will be greeted by at this waterfront estate/event space, called Villa Del Lago, is a grotto with multiple cascading waterfalls carved into the adjacent canyon hillside. Elsewhere on the property, they'll find a mudroom, private custom boathouse, and fenced pastures.

Utah: 533 N Left Fork Hobble Creek Road, Springville - $48 million

Several ponds dot Hobble Creek Ranch, which is well-suited for cattle and horses, and varies in elevation from 5,700 feet to over 9,100 feet.

Vermont: 506 North Hill Road, Stowe - $16 million

This 68-acre estate has a helicopter landing site, a zipline, sunken hot tub, and a total of 11 bedrooms.

Virginia: 700 Bulls Neck Road, McLean - $39 million

This estate overlooking the Potomac River has two garages, one of which can fit up to 22 cars, as well as a central lawn area designed to fit a large tent to accommodate more than 200 guests.

Washington: 3858 Hunts Point Road, Hunts Point - $85 million

Built in 1995, this compound on Lake Washington consists of four structures totaling more than 17,000 square feet of living space.

West Virginia: 4428 Irish Heights Drive, Summersville - $19.5 million

The main residence overlooks over 100 acres of forest for an especially secluded experience. The wine cellar holds 3,000 bottles, and the primary suite has private access to an outdoor hot tub.

Wisconsin: 9095 Cottage Row Rd, Fish Creek - $11.9 million

This 7-acre property is made up of a main house, guest house, and boathouse with rooftop entertainment deck. It offers 805 feet of shorefront in Fish Creek.

Wyoming: 6160 W Lazy H Road, Wilson - $19.5 million

This residence offers three separate living spaces and 50 acres with access to miles of National Forest. It comes with access to amenities like private fly fishing and trails for hiking and running.