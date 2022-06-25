ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Black US leaders slam Roe v. Wade ruling, warning that Black women will be 'disproportionately impacted' by the decision

By Taylor Ardrey
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsZ2O_0gM2UjFr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1R8Z_0gM2UjFr00
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus

Photo by J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • The NAACP and CBC responded to SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.
  • They highlighted how Black women will be "disproportionately impacted" by the decision.
  • The CBC called on President Joe Biden to declare a public health emergency in light of the ruling.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)  and Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) slammed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion across the country.

In a statement on Friday , the NAACP General Counsel Janette McCarthy Wallace said that Black women will be "disproportionately impacted"  by the ruling, calling it an "egregious assault on basic human rights."

"We must all stand up to have our voices heard in order to protect our nation from the further degradation of civil rights protections we have worked so hard to secure," McCarthy said.

Advocates and experts have warned that women of color will suffer the most from the reversal of Roe v. Wade as they are more likely to have unintended pregnancies, less access to reproductive services, and more likely to suffer a pregnancy-related death compared to their counterparts.

The CBC echoed similar concerns as Chairwoman Joyce Beatty said that the decision is "unacceptable" and "pro-policing of women's bodies."

"The extreme right-wing Supreme Court majority's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the law of the land for 49 years that gave a woman the right to choose, will have far-reaching and painful consequences," Beatty said in a statement. "Moreover, in the midst of a Black maternal mortality crisis, restricting access to abortion care will disproportionately endanger the lives of Black Americans."

On Thursday, a day prior to SCOTUS overturning the ruling, members of the CBC — including Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Cori Bush — penned a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to declare a "public health and national emergency" in response to the ruling.

"We urge you to use any and all executive authorities to address the public health crisis our nation will face if Roe v. Wade is dismantled. Declaring a public health emergency and national emergency will allow your Administration to utilize additional flexibilities and deploy resources where necessary," the letter said. "In this unprecedented moment, we must act urgently as if lives depend on it because they do."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joyce Beatty
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#African Americans#Racism#Getty Images The#Cbc#Scotus#Congressional Black#The Supreme Court
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton warns Democrats' fixation with transgender issues and condemning JK Rowling could cost them the upcoming midterms and 2024 presidential election

Hillary Clinton warned that Democrats' insistence on focusing on transgender issues and spending their time condemning JK Rowling could cost them the 2024 election - and cost America democracy itself. In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate agreed with reporter Edward Luce...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
Insider

Insider

473K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy