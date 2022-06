ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Are you looking for an investment opportunity or a location for your business? Robertson County Government is now accepting sealed bids/proposals for two properties. Both properties are located in very desirable areas of Springfield. One (located on Memorial Blvd) and the other (near Springfield High School) are located in high-traffic areas and are suitable for many types of business ventures or just land investment.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO