The Boys: Eric Kripke Explains Herogasm's Wildest Moments

Amazon's Fallout series has added Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Xelia Mendes-Jones (Father Stu), and Aaron Moten (Next) to its cast as series regulars in undisclosed roles, according to Variety. The series went into production in January this year after a teaser was first released in 2020. The three newly selected...
Indigenous rights advocate and actor Kali Reis (Catch the Fair One) will join Jodie Foster in Season 4 of True Detective, which has officially gotten the green light from HBO. This announcement from the network confirms an earlier report in May, which also correctly indicated the title of the next anthology season will be True Detective: Night Country.
Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be.
Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
Winona Ryder has confessed she felt like 'part of my life was over' while reflecting on the 'cruel' tabloid culture in the early 2000s. The actress, 50, made headlines after being caught shoplifting from Saks Fifth Avenue's Beverly Hills department store in 2001, going on to be found guilty. She...
WB Games Montréal has released a new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights. The new trailer focuses on Tim Drake, aka the third Robin, the youngest of Batman's proteges in the game. "It's hard to imagine a Robin without a Batman but I guess that's up to me to figure...
Hideo Kojima has revealed that he was working on a project that he described as an "anti-hero" story that was similar in tone to The Boys. After he discovered the similarities between his project and the Amazon TV series, Kojima shelved his project and his plans to have Mads Mikkelsen star in it.
Wedding bells are finally ringing for Batman and Catwoman! As our story concludes, the lovers prepare to take the next steps in their lives together by trading everlasting vows. The Bat/Cat wedding is here, and knowing Bruce and Selina, it’ll be anything but conventional. You won’t want to miss...
"The hunt continues as Bruce Wayne searches for the most dangerous offspring in Neo-Gotham, the daughter of The Joker! Little does he know the new Batman is right behind him, waiting for just the right moment to strike and put an end to the older generation of heroes in the city. All seems to be going according to plan for Derek Powers, as his true intentions are revealed.
Actor Christian Bale would be open to donning Batman's cape and cowl again, if director Christopher Nolan asks. Bale shared this exciting possibility in a Screen Rant interview. "I had a pact with Chris Nolan," Bale said. "We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to...
Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the Hollywood star's first movie ever to reach that mark. Maverick is now the second film of the pandemic era to reach $1 billion, following Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.89 billion). It's also the 50th movie in history to reach $1 billion.
Who doesn't love a summer blockbuster movie? There's nothing more satisfying than escaping the summer head and heading to an air conditioned movie theater to escape reality for a couple hours--or heading to a heated theater during the winter. But which movies over the years have brought in the most money at the box office?
Author George R.R. Martin has confirmed a report that HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones spinoff series about Jon Snow and starring Kit Harington. The show has the working title "Snow," Martin revealed on his Not A Blog. This is one of four live-action Game of Thrones successor...
