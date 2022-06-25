ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NFL analyst Ross Tucker with honest criticism of Steelers RB Najee Harris

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie. However, no one looked at his performance and felt like he was the fourth-best running back in the NFL.

Not all of Harris’ problems last season were on him but nevertheless, there are plenty of aspects to his game he needs to improve. It does call into question what Harris’ ceiling is as a running back. According to NFL analyst Ross Tucker, Harris doesn’t have the look of a top-five running back.

Honestly, I feel like this is a fair assertion. Nothing Harris did last season screamed Derrick Henry and he is really the closest thing to a comparison most have right now. Harris has the potential to be quietly productive but only if he works on his explosiveness and the team finds a way to keep him productive without so many carries.

Do I think he could end up a top-five back in the league? I would say no and probably put him somewhere in that 6-10 range. There are just too many dynamic backs in the NFL right now who do it all for their teams.

