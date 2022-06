(Ames, IA) — Work will begin tonight (Monday) on the final portion of a long-awaited bridge that will benefit thousands of football fans on game days in Ames. The East Gateway Bridge over University Boulevard will allow fans to cross the roadway to Jack Trice Stadium from the parking areas east of the stadium. John Harvey with Iowa State University’s facilities management team says they will close the roadway to traffic and install a steel truss overhead connecting two towers. They will then install the bridge deck. The project costs ten-million-dollar dollars and will also benefit motorists who won’t have to stop for pedestrians crossing the road.

1 DAY AGO