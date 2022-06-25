ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop will close

By Charles Stangor
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 3 days ago
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Gettysburg Square will close in its current location as of August 31. Future plans are still up in the air. “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary have made the difficult decision to end the lease of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop...

abc27.com

ChambersFest returns for 36th annual event

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 36th annual ChambersFest will kicking off Chambersburg’s community events on Saturday, July 9 and will run through July 16. Food, family activities, ice cream, history, and more are planned for the greater Chambersburg area. The weeklong festival is family friendly and will include...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Caledonia State Park pool will not open this summer

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. — Caledonia State Park in Adams and Franklin counties has announced that its pool will not open this summer. Video above: Susquehanna Valley pools face lifeguard shortage. "Due to the extended difficulties in (completing) the painting and rehab project, along with the hurdles in filling our lifeguard...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Shirley J. Mackley

Shirley J. Mackley, 86, Gettysburg, PA passed peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Paramount Nursing Home. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, #480, Columbia, MD 21044. Shirley was a survivor of breast cancer. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster County church displays new mural

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County church is displaying a new stained-glass mural with hopes of representing all people. As WGAL News 8's Kate Merriman explains, it is meant to show who they are as a church, and what vision they want the mural to stand for in the community. You can watch her full story above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Literacy Council improves opportunities for local residents

Founded in 1987, the Adams County Literacy Council (ACLC) continues to promote essential adult education and employment skills for county residents. Noting the program serves about 170 people every year, ACLC Program Coordinator Alison Shuman said “taking ownership of one’s education is the first step of growth. The ACLC strives to make people more employable and reduce poverty.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Antietam Radio Association hosts Great Hagerstown Hamfest

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Imagine an emergency in your area, but all cellphone lines are down. What would you do? Thankfully the Antietam Radio Association knows just what to do. “If there’s a situation where we need people to go to shelters, we will set up a station maybe in a fire department […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Health
Health Services
Meditation
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Ellen Anne Falk

Ellen Anne (Hilkemeier) Falk age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 23, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare of Gettysburg. Born March 1st, 1943 in Philadelphia PA. She was the only child of Herbert Hilkemeier orginally of Tulare, SD and Elsa Breighner of Littlestown, PA. She was a 1960 Graduate of Hempfield High School, Lancaster County, PA. She was a 1964 graduate of Elizabethtown College. After college she worked as the director of social work at the Lancaster General Hospital then later the Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg, PA for several years. She was then employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare as an Income Maintenance Caseworker. Her career with the Commonwealth spanned three counties (Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams) and she retired in 2003 after 21 years of exemplary service. She married the love of her life Charles “Chip” Falk on October 8, 1977, and in the first first years of their marriage they were the care takers of the John Harris Mansion in Harrisburg. In 1981 she moved the Cashtown where she and her family made their home.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Hrisostomos ‘Chris’ Pililis

Hrisostomos A. Chris Pililis, 52, Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 after a courageous four year battle with prostate cancer. He was born May 16, 1970 in Chambersburg, PA the beloved son of Athanasios Tom Pililis and Linda Crider Pililis of Gettysburg, PA. Chris...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Wawa has its sight set on York County site

Convenience store giant, Wawa known for its hoagies, coffee and breakfast sandwiches announced on Friday that it aims to potentially open 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania. Wawa is already planning to build new stores in Lancaster and Cumberland counties. And now it looks like Wawa also has its eyes...
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Budweiser Clydesdale horses visit York County

YORK, Pa. — A famous horse visited York this past week. PeoplesBank Park hosted Majestic, one of the Budweiser Clydesdale horses. Known for their enormous size, and being the stars of Budweiser's commercials, the Clydesdale horses typically travel in "hitches" or teams and have toured the United States for more than 90 years.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Investigation Launched After Construction Equipment Set On Fire In Westminster

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after officials were called to a Westminster development in Carroll County. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the area of Starry Night Drive and Scarlet Sky Drive in Westminster shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, when neighbors reported a fire in construction equipment in the Stonegate Development.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Donna J. Cole

Donna J. (DeVivo) Cole, 83, of Gettysburg, bravely succumbed to cancer and entered into Gods eternal care on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Born on Nov. 4, 1938 in Yatesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mario DeVivo and the late...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

