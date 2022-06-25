Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop will close

Ellen Anne (Hilkemeier) Falk age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 23, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare of Gettysburg. Born March 1st, 1943 in Philadelphia PA. She was the only child of Herbert Hilkemeier orginally of Tulare, SD and Elsa Breighner of Littlestown, PA. She was a 1960 Graduate of Hempfield High School, Lancaster County, PA. She was a 1964 graduate of Elizabethtown College. After college she worked as the director of social work at the Lancaster General Hospital then later the Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg, PA for several years. She was then employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare as an Income Maintenance Caseworker. Her career with the Commonwealth spanned three counties (Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams) and she retired in 2003 after 21 years of exemplary service. She married the love of her life Charles “Chip” Falk on October 8, 1977, and in the first first years of their marriage they were the care takers of the John Harris Mansion in Harrisburg. In 1981 she moved the Cashtown where she and her family made their home.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO