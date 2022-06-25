White House Horrified by Shooting in Oslo Targeting LGBT Community
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday that it is horrified by...www.usnews.com
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday that it is horrified by...www.usnews.com
Straight, hard working Americans mean nothing to our White House. We don’t even get a day or month to celebrate our heterosexual ways.
We're all getting tired of wickedness being shoved in our faces. At some point common morality and decency stands up to it and says it's had enough. Violence isn't the answer but it's not surprising when it happens.
The White House should not engage in Europes issues. Let's stay on n topic about what they're going to do about rising gas prices and inflation!!!!!!
Comments / 76