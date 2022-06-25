ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National analysts discuss Rob Dillingham's commitment to Kentucky

Five-star prospect Robert Dillingham is a Wildcat, giving Kentucky the No. 1 point guard in the rising senior class and the program’s second commitment overall.

What are the Wildcats getting in the Hickory, NC native and Donda Academy (CA) standout? KSR spoke with national analysts from each of the four major recruiting services to get a breakdown of Dillingham’s game.

The consensus? Kentucky found itself a good one.

Travis Branham, 247Sports National Basketball Analyst

Rob Dillingham is arguably the most dynamic shot-maker in the country. He’s a shifty and dynamic shot-creator as well who breaks guys down off the bounce and has a knack for drilling tough jumpers. He’s a talented passer but plays with a score-first mindset and is an area for him to continue growing and expanding. One thing Dillingham doesn’t get enough credit for is his toughness and competitiveness. He plays with a lot of confidence and has always been the type to attack a challenge head-on.

Paul Biancardi, ESPN Director of Recruiting

Robert Dillingham is the No. 5 overall prospect in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2023. His impact comes from his basketball instincts, advanced ball skills and court awareness to be a shot creator and a playmaker.

He stands out as one of the best shot-makers and space creators in the high school game. Whether it’s the transition game or against a set defense, Dillingham will find the open pocket of space to score or the open man. He plays with his head up and eyes wide open. His vision and anticipation skills on defense make him a very good off-ball defender.

Dillingham demonstrates high-level scoring ability based on basic fundamentals of ball handling and deception. He can be simple or flashy, it’s all in how he reads the floor. He keeps defenders off balance by constantly changing speed and direction. His utilization and timing of hesitation moves, crossover dribbles, shot fakes and jab steps are impressive and purposeful.

The jumper is deep and legitimate. From a tight rhythm dribble, he gets it off quickly. His runners and floaters are like artwork and he knows when to play from a jump stop in the paint. He plays with great office confidence and he plays to win.

Travis Graf, Rivals National Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Robert Dillingham is the best shot creator in the 2023 class. He keeps the ball on a string and picks and chooses his spots at a high level. When he’s dancing on the perimeter, it’s extremely tough for one defender to keep him in front of him. Dillingham is a blur in transition and is fantastic in up-and-down contests where he’s able to attack in the open court. He’s shot over 40 percent from the outside in EYBL play, as well, and has shown the ability to score at a high level from all three levels.

The five-star point guard is athletic and can rise above the rim, but his layup package is what stands out above the rest in terms of paint finishes. He’s crafty, understands angles, and can finish with either hand on either side of the rim.

The next step in Dillingham’s development is on the physical side, where he needs to gain weight and become stronger in the core and in the legs so he doesn’t get bumped off of his drives as much.

Jamie Shaw, On3 National Recruiting Analyst

In a class filled with inconsistency, Robert Dillingham has consistently put up numbers. Sure there may be questions of strength or burst, but the guard out of Hickory, North Carolina is a walking 20-piece. He has a crafty handle and carries the utmost confidence from each scoring level on the floor. Dillingham is always someone winning follows around.

Pilgrim’s Take

Dillingham is the flashiest, most entertaining guard prospect in the rising senior class. It starts with his advanced dribble moves, breaking down defenders to create separation and get to his spots with ease. That’s where the creativity and high basketball IQ come in, meticulous with the ball in his hands to set up shots at all three levels. He’s a crafty finisher with soft touch around the basket, scoring with either hand. He can knock down floaters and pull-ups in the mid-range, as well as take and hit jumpers with confidence from the perimeter. Coming off his right shoulder, his shot looks a bit unconventional, but the efficiency speaks for itself as a 40 percent 3-point shooter on high volume.

Standing 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, Dillingham needs to add weight to be able to battle against size and length in the SEC. It’ll also help him as a defender — he works hard and remains engaged, but can get out-muscled against physical guards. That will improve working with Kentucky’s strength and conditioning program.

Dillingham is the No. 1 point guard in 2023 for a reason. He does things with the basketball in his hands that no one else in the country can do, providing immediate offense every time he steps on the floor. Above all else, he’s extremely confident in his abilities and isn’t afraid to talk trash, embracing the spotlight at the high school and grassroots levels. He’ll do the same at Kentucky, a seamless transition for the five-star guard.

