ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart explains how hard work to build championship culture paid off

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MI6SD_0gM2JKCl00
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Kirby Smart knows a thing or two about championship culture. He was a vital part of Alabama’s success during his time as the defensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide taking home national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Now he’s built his own championship culture at Georgia with the Bulldogs winning an SEC championship in 2017 and a national title in 2021.

“That culture’s not something that’s easily achieved. It’s something we’ve worked really continuously – we’re intentional about the way we work at it,” Smart said on Friday to the Crain & Company podcast crew. “We have a lot of exercises to help the older players, to help the younger players, to get buy in.”

“I think your players stay when they have the opportunity to come out,” he added. “Guys like Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt could have easily left last year and probably been second or third round picks. They both end up staying. They both end up going in the first round. That really helps your culture because more guys want to do that. But we wouldn’t have great culture here if we didn’t have a great staff. We’ve got a tremendous staff here that works tirelessly to make sure the culture’s right.”

Smart continued to talk about the NFL Draft, being asked about Georgia’s five first round picks and record-breaking 15 overall. While the players were impressive, he once again went back to the culture and how it helped breed success.

‘it certainly helps in recruiting, but it made me proud. I’m a proud UGA alum already, but to have that happen under our watch, our staff, it’s just incredible,” Smart said. “It spreads a lot of wealth out there. I’m looking out my window, the strength staff, they’re running with the kids, they get a lot of that credit. Our player development staff, they get a lot of that credit. Our recruiting staff, you have all these departments within your organization, and none of it would be successful without the players. All these little parts add up to make for a really great organization that had five guys picked. It was a great honor, it was cool, and we’re trying to do it again. We’re on to the next one.”

On to the next one. That’s Kirby Smart’s mantra too when it comes to winning the National Championship, and it’s a result of the Georgia championship culture. He knows that he’s only as good as his last game and his last season. It’s that, ‘What have you done for me recently?’ mentality that keeps Kirby Smart hungry, even when he’s already satisfied the fanbase more than anybody in the last 40 years.

“It was gratifying because you do it for all the others. You do it for the families of the staff, the organization. It was so gratifying for myself because we never won one while I was here. It was always something that I wanted to achieve, and we want to go achieve again,” Smart said. “For me, it was what you do your job for. You work really hard, try to be the best at what you do, and we were able to accomplish that last year. But the minute that it’s over, as a coach and a competitor, there’s not one competitor that I know that’s not thinking about the next at bat, the next shot you’ll have and how you can do it better. That’s what we’ve done here. Our staff’s turned the page, and we’re trying to get better for the next one.”

Does your blood run Red and Black?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting and team news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Commitment

Texas' football program has been getting most of the recruiting love over the past couple of days - and deservedly so. The Longhorns landed a commitment from No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning and have since added some other big-time prospects for the 2023 class. But we shouldn't forget about Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Lands In-State Five-Star

The Crimson Tide is on a roll at the end of June. Tony Mitchell, five-star cornerback out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, announced his commitment to Alabama Sunday night just days after placing the Tide in his top-four schools. Mitchell is the No. 2 ranked player in the state...
ALABASTER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DB Tony Mitchell makes commitment

On Sunday, 2023 five-star defensive back Tony Mitchell, a top Georgia target, announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mitchell (Alabaster, Alabama) is the No. 2 cornerback in this class and the No. 15 player overall. Mitchell was choosing among Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M before deciding to...
ALABASTER, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes bold claim, puts Ole Miss CWS title in tremendous perspective

Ole Miss baseball just completed one of the most improbable championships in college sports history. The Rebels battled on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament but ultimately snuck in as one of the Last Four In. Then they plowed through the Regional, Super Regional and College World Series to win the entire thing. Hats off to Mike Bianco’s club for one incredible achievement.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red And Black#American Football#Bulldogs#Sec#The Crain Company
College Football HQ

Top college football recruit shoots down wild rumors

Jalen Rashada made the latest waves in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle when he announced he committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Not longer after that, rumors circulated that the top 10 quarterback recruit agreed to a $9.5 million NIL deal with Miami mega-booster John Ruiz. That same ...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

5-Star Cornerback Tony Mitchell Announces His Commitment

The rich got richer on Sunday evening. Tony Mitchell, the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class, announced his commitment this weekend. The five-star defensive back announced his commitment to the University of Alabama. Mitchell announced his commitment on Twitter. Mitchell is the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2023...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star safety Avery Stuart will make college decision on July 6

Mark Stoops could be on the verge of adding a major piece to the ’23 recruiting class. Avery Stuart, a four-star safety out of Alabama Christian Academy (AL), announced on Sunday morning that he will make his college decision on Wednesday, July 6. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound rising high school senior is considered the No. 222 overall prospect in his class, according to the On3 Consensus, and the 18th best safety.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mike Bianco reveals new tidbit on controversial sixth inning replay review

Mike Bianco may become a spokesman for Jumbotrons around the world after the part it played in Ole Miss‘ title-sealing victory over Oklahoma on Sunday. No championship game is without any controversy, and Game 2 of the College World Series finals had its fair share. With the showdown tied and no runs on the board, the Sooners attempted a squeeze bunt to take the lead — and it looked like John Spikerman laid down a beauty to score the game’s first run.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy