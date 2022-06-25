ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Mike Bianco discusses how he has enjoyed the moment during 'business trip' in Omaha

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HX3qp_0gM2IuZm00
Photo by Andy Altenburger/IGetty Images

Ole Miss has spent the last week in Omaha for the College World Series, that stay got extended when the Rebels made the championship series. That’s a long time to be on the road — and Mike Bianco said it can’t be all business.

That doesn’t mean his team can lose focus, though.

Bianco acknowledged the “business trip” nature of the extended say in Omaha and how the team has to keep its focus. But he said there has to be a balance so the players can let loose and avoid getting too caught up in game preparation. So while the team has been there to win a championship, Bianco also wanted them to explore the city before the championship series got underway vs. Oklahoma.

“It’s been a neat part, and I think that’s what this is,” Bianco said. “You’re here for a long time. When you get to this point, you’ve been here for 10-plus days, and there’s got to be some time where you decompress a little bit and sit back and enjoy it. … You want to stay locked in, and you realize it’s one game at a time, one pitch at a time, and that’s how we play everything.

“But because this is so long, there’s got to be times that you step away. And for the kids to go eat a steak in Omaha with their family and enjoy this, this is what it’s all about. You do it to have fun, and you’re hoping that they’re all going to find some enjoyment of this.”

Mike Bianco on the time in Omaha: ‘It’s been awesome’

Bianco also talked about his personal thoughts on the time in Omaha. While he had to answer — and turn down — some ticket requests, he still managed to have fun with his family between games.

“The last 12 hours, like I said, I went back home after the game, ate a sandwich in the hotel, started to answer a lot of text messages and emails,” Bianco said. “A lot of ticket requests and a lot of, ‘I’m sorry, I’m out of tickets.’

“But it’s been awesome, as you can imagine. We’ve tried to do that. My whole family is here, so that’s a cool thing, to have your entire family here. They’ve been really generous with me, where when I go to my room, they let me go to my room and do what I need to do. But they’ve enjoyed it, and it’s been cool to see them after the games and get the hugs and the kisses and all that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy