ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Class of 2024 No. 4 offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun visiting Auburn on Saturday

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkOH3_0gM2ImlC00

Daniel Calhoun, who is one of the top offensive tackles in the 2024 class, is visiting Auburn on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Former Friday Night Fever star to host football camp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Edgewood Academy football star and Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho Jr. is hosting his first football camp next month, and it will be at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The one-day camp will be on July 14 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., with registration starting at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn Plainsman

The Yard Milkshake Bar opens up in downtown Auburn

The front view of the The Yard Milkshake Bar on North College Street in Auburn, Alabama on June 26, 2022. Downtown Auburn’s newest addition is The Yard Milkshake Bar. The Yard's official Instagram announced on April 26 that The Yard would be opening a new location in Auburn, Alabama, thanks to the three owners: Jamie Jones, Cole Bass and Blake Raul.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Dying Alabama man experiences son’s high school graduation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Suffering from liver and bile duct cancer, Mike Bowden couldn’t attend Russell County High School’s Class of 2022 ceremony to see his son Michael graduate. But thanks to the extra effort from his family and school administrators, a special ceremony was conducted in Bowden’s east Alabama home, where father and son celebrated the milestone together.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
WTVM

ALEA refutes claim on provisionary ballot in District 27 senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information on the District 27 Republican primary Senate race between Auburn city councilman Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division is refuting the claim that an individual was wrongly excluded from the polls due to...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Abnormally dry June so far in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June has been very hot and dry in Alabama. Montgomery saw three consecutive days at or above 102 degrees last week, and recorded its hottest temperature in 15 years of 104 degrees. Combine that heat with a substantial rainfall deficit of about 3.5 inches and you...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

JULY FOURTH: Local events to celebrate the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2022 fourth of July weekends starts on Friday, July 1, and ends on Monday, July 4. Here are a few local ways to celebrate the holiday. July 4th Independence Day Concert and Celebration (Phenix City, AL) Phenix City AmphitheaterMonday, July 4, at 5 p.m.“You don’t want to miss this awesome […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Annual ‘Fathers and sons under the sun’ event returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual “Fathers and sons under the sun” event was held Saturday in Columbus. TOPPS, an organization which stands for Taking Out People’s Problem has been putting on this event for the last four years. It’s a day where fathers can come out with the sons and have a good time.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City man killed in Russell County crash Saturday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Russell County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said Dakota Douglas Pelfrey, 27, was killed when the 2014 Ducati he was operating struck a 2014 Toyota RAV4 near the 20.2 mile marker on Highway 165, about 10 miles south of Phenix City. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th Street and Veterans Parkway. Due to this accident, northbound lanes on Veterans Pkwy are now blocked. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Stay with News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Child left in car, death investigation underway

UPDATE 6/27/2022 7:30 A.M. — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the child has been identified as 3-year-old Kendrick Ingram, Jr. Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday night. His body will be sent for an autopsy. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a 2-year-old is dead […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Rainy Week in Store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Great conditions are in place for the final day of your weekend. The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a 10% rain coverage and a high temperature of 94. Now tomorrow is where weather conditions begin to get a little spicy. It is forecasted to be an extremely rainy week here in the Valley. We are talking 30-40% rain coverage until Saturday! The good news is that this rain will help cool us off here as we will see our forecasted highs reaching the upper 80s this week! Stay up to date on the weather to come with Storm Team 9.
COLUMBUS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy