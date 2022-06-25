Class of 2024 No. 4 offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun visiting Auburn on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Great conditions are in place for the final day of your weekend. The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a 10% rain coverage and a high temperature of 94. Now tomorrow is where weather conditions begin to get a little spicy. It is forecasted to be an extremely rainy week here in the Valley. We are talking 30-40% rain coverage until Saturday! The good news is that this rain will help cool us off here as we will see our forecasted highs reaching the upper 80s this week! Stay up to date on the weather to come with Storm Team 9.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO