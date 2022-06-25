ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Five-star Plus+ Arch Manning followed the Manning blueprint to Texas

By Sam Spiegelman about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPZVE_0gM2Ikzk00

THIBODAUX, La. — When Archie Manning was in his grandson’s shoes five-plus decades ago, he was torn between Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Sitting in Coach John Vaught’s office in Oxford after 20 minutes, Manning’s mind was made up.

“I was easy,” the Manning Family patriarch joked about his decision to eventually play for Vaught at Ole Miss.

“I was just glad to be offered,” he followed.

It was a different story for Arch Manning, though. Recruiting isn’t what it was decades ago, even years ago, but the next in line on the Manning Family tree still managed to stick to the family script. Whether you label it as “old-school” or “old-fashioned” — or simply more calculated and methodical — the cloud of mystique that hung over Manning’s recruitment is what ultimately thickened the plot.

After a June filled with official visits to Texas, Georgia and Alabama, Manning revealed he was headed to play for Steve Sarkisian on The Forty Acres. It came via his first-ever tweet on a verified account. Certainly, it’ll be his last tweet for some time.

Manning settled on the Longhorns late on Wednesday evening — two days after returning back to New Orleans from the family’s third official visit in as many weekends. That’s the same amount of time Uncle Peyton needed to pick Tennessee by the way. After a summer 7-on-7 session at Isidore Newman that night, Arch told his father his mind was made up. Like most fathers, Cooper implored his son to sleep on it.

In the hours leading up the 26th annual Manning Passing Academy, the Five-Star Plus+ quarterback called the coaches at Alabama and Georgia to inform them of his decision. He did the same to his uncles, Peyton and Eli, and Newman head coach Nelson Stewart, who had had a shotgun seat beside Arch and his family for the length of this journey. Then, he called Sarkisian and Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee and assistant Terry Joseph to let them know that his recruitment is over.

Despite the national infatuation with Manning’s recruitment and his more reserved approach to it, Arch never wavered. Much like his play on the field, he was wildly consistent. He emphasized his relationships with coaches, their offensive backgrounds, and weighed life away from the field equally as much. Much like his grandfather, his father and both uncles, Arch found his own way to adapt the Manning model.

“The recruiting process can be stressful,” Eli Manning told On3. “He’strying to make these decisions and he’s done a good job talking to so many coaches, been on so many visits all over the place, and he was just ready to make a decision. He sat on it and eventually, one spot kept popping up — this is the right spot for me. He’s happy it’s behind him and now his focus can be on playing football and enjoying his senior season.

“With social media and access, Arch did a good job trying to keep things as simple as possible, to be true to his own personality. He doesn’t want to be famous; he wants to play football, he likes to compete, he likes his teammates and he’s gonna keep his focus. That’s the most important thing.”

Eli, who picked Ole Miss his senior year at Newman, also visited Texas during his recruitment. There are even more parallels to his uncles worth noting.

Peyton settled on Tennessee about two days removed from his official visit as a senior. Ahead of a scheduled trip to Florida, Peyton followed a similar protocol as his nephew before eventually telling Phil Fulmer he was headed to Knoxville. Peyton was equally as deliberate in his approach and over the years, he’s hosted Arch for offseason get-togethers.

Cooper noted that Arch passed “Peyton 202” last summer and his uncle has remained a presence in the background of this process for the past few months. When Peyton got the call on Thursday morning, he went through an array of different emotions. Ultimately, he knew exactly what his nephew was going through.

“He handled it really well,” the Hall of Famer told On3. “I shared my story with Arch last week and I remember a good feeling when I made my decision. Now, Arch has the same feeling.”

“I never bothered him to call for an update, but he called to let me know where he was going,” Peyton Manning continued. “That was news to me like everyone else. It’s his deal and he’s asked me about what the decision-making process was like for me, and if that helped then good, but I’m just proud of how he handled this whole thing. He did his homework, and picking one school for me was hard. I wish I could go to each of them for a year, but you can only pick one and go full speed ahead. He made the right decision and did his homework. I know he’s happy and I’m happy for him.”

Maybe not as happy as Grandpa, who has had the chance to watch Arch play every Friday since his freshman season at Newman. Archie has kept a close eye on his talented grandson but has merely been an observer in his recruitment. He’s deferred to Cooper, Ellen and Arch to act as the brain trust.

When the Manning Family patriarch learned that his namesake was heading to Austin to play for Sarkisian’s Longhorns, a sense of pride ran through Archie Manning, who believes the brain trust made a very complicated process appear seamless — and also have a little fun along the way.

“Everything in the world changes,” Archie Manning told On3. “Nothing in recruiting is like it was when Cooper went through it, when Peyton went through it and Eli went through it. For Arch, the experience wasn’t so flashy and they did a great job with that.”

“Heid went on all these visits, too, and he committed to every school,” he laughed. “Arch just committed to one.”

Now, it’s all gas and no brakes until December.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals What Eli Told Him After His Decision

Arch Manning's recruitment finally came to an end this past week when he committed to Texas. Manning committed to the school over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia, Clemson, and many more. He's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class and is expected to make quite an...
NFL
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield addresses possible return to Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for 2022 season

All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooper, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cooper Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Thibodaux
On3.com

5-star OT Francis Mauigoa sets commitment date

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has will announce his college commitment July 4, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons has confirmed. Mauigoa has a final six of Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Miami,. and USC. He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $237k. The On3 NIL Valuation...
BRADENTON, FL
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
54K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy