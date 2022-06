After the Brooklyn Nets disastrous season ended prematurely after the first round of the NBA playoffs at the hands of his ex-team, the Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving spoke about how he Kevin Durant were going to steer the ship with General Manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai. Marks quickly said, not so fast. Since that point, it has a been a dance between the controversial star and the Nets management whether or not Irving would opt-in to be a Brooklyn Net in 2022-23, be traded, or opt out for free agency. Irving requested a full five-year, $245 million max contract from Brooklyn. He has missed 130 games in 3 seasons since 2019.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO