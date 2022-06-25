NCSO, PPD, arrest two for murder

Hempstead County Investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday June 25, 2022 between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am. According to the victim Jarod Welch 19, of Texarkana, Arkansas he and a male passenger were driving in the 1300 block of Highway 32 East, they pulled over in front of a metal gate, to relieve themselves. Jarod stated once his passenger was out of the vehicle a gray SUV drove by shining a bright light at them. The passenger fled into the woods and he began backing out in the highway. Welch stated that once he was out in the lane of traffic, pointed west, the gray SUV pulled in front of him and turned sideways, the driver exited the vehicle, threw a Crown Royal whiskey bottle at his windshield. Jarod stated that he had no idea who the man was and had never seen him before, so he drove around him and took off.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO