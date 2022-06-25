ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

NCSO, PPD, arrest two for murder

hopeprescott.com
 3 days ago

PRESCOTT – On Friday the 24th day of June at approximately 4:30 p.m. Officers with the Western District US Marshal's office,...

hopeprescott.com

magnoliareporter.com

Double-murder suspect caught in Prescott

A man wanted for a Michigan double murder was apprehended Friday in Prescott. Christopher Lewis Greer, 32, was taken into custody about 4:30 p.m. by U.S. Marshals, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Prescott Police Department. Lawmen served a warrant at 407 Rosston Road and took Greer into...
PRESCOTT, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas police arrest multiple men after 18-month long cartel investigation, 1 still wanted

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An 18-month long investigation into the LCB/I-30 cartel gang, has led to numerous arrests in recent weeks, according to Texarkana police. While investigating the murder of Jermaine Aldridge, who was killed in the Chili’s parking lot in 2020, detectives learned that it was “a murder for hire plot.” Detectives eventually determined […]
swark.today

HCSO Investigating Weekend Shooting

Hempstead County Investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday June 25, 2022 between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am. According to the victim Jarod Welch 19, of Texarkana, Arkansas he and a male passenger were driving in the 1300 block of Highway 32 East, they pulled over in front of a metal gate, to relieve themselves. Jarod stated once his passenger was out of the vehicle a gray SUV drove by shining a bright light at them. The passenger fled into the woods and he began backing out in the highway. Welch stated that once he was out in the lane of traffic, pointed west, the gray SUV pulled in front of him and turned sideways, the driver exited the vehicle, threw a Crown Royal whiskey bottle at his windshield. Jarod stated that he had no idea who the man was and had never seen him before, so he drove around him and took off.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Texarkana Police Arrest Several Gang Members Connected to LCB/I-30 Cartel

An eighteen-month investigation of alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel gang in the Texarkana area has resulted in numerous arrests in the recent weeks. As detectives investigated the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s Restaurant parking lot on December 30, 2020, they learned that it was a murder for hire plot. They also eventually determined that murder was actually part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel gang members.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Hempstead County Sheriff's Department Investigating Shooting

Hempstead County Investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday June 25, 2022 between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am. According to the victim Jarod Welch 19, of Texarkana, Arkansas he and a male passenger were driving in the 1300 block of Highway 32 East, they pulled over in front of a metal gate, to relieve themselves. Jarod stated once his passenger was out of the vehicle a gray SUV drove by shining a bright light at them. The passenger fled into the woods and he began backing out in the highway. Welch stated that once he was out in the lane of traffic, pointed west, the gray SUV pulled in front of him and turned sideways, the driver exited the vehicle, threw a Crown Royal whiskey bottle at his windshield. Jarod stated that he had no idea who the man was and had never seen him before, so he drove around him and took off.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
fox2detroit.com

Pregnant teen shot during argument at Pontiac gas station

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pregnant girl was shot during an argument Sunday night at a Pontiac gas station. Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call around 11:45 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 585 Auburn Ave. Deputies found shell casings in the parking lot, but no victim.
PONTIAC, MI
hopeprescott.com

Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department Arrest 3 near Bois d’Arc

On 26 June 2022 at approximately 9:48 PM, deputies were dispatched to 23 Bream Street. They were advised that one of the neighbors of this residence seen people taking property from that location. Upon arrival of Deputy Matt Dunham and Deputy Jacob Wayne, Deputy Wayne observed Miranda Cole exiting a...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Texarkana Arkansas police need help finding a missing woman

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Arkansas police are asking for the publics help in locating a homeless woman who has been reported missing by her family. Brandy Finigan, 44, was reported missing June 23 by her daughter, who had last spoken to her mother on May 31. Finigan is a...
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS Detroit

Detroit Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Boyfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Antoinette Denise Moore | Credit: Detroit Police Department According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Antoinette Denise Moore is also charged with tampering with evidence and felony firearm. Moore was arraigned on Monday in 36th District Court and was given a $1 million cash/surety bond. Prosecutors say on June 24, Moore allegedly shot 47-year-old Willie Grant Jr. during an argument. At about 8:03 p.m. that day, police were called to a home in the 16000 block of Bringard Street in Detroit for a reported shooting and found Grant lying face down on the front lawn with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Moore was arrested later that evening. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 11 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 18. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.th 
DETROIT, MI
texarkanafyi.com

TTPD Arrests a Suspect that Catches 11 Charges Total

Texarkana Texas Police report that a recent arrest of a felony fugitive has garnered the suspect a total of 11 charges, and faces other charges in other states. We arrested 27 year old Anthony Sandoval on Wednesday for five felony warrants and several new charges after a short foot chase through the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4800 block of N. Stateline Ave.
TEXARKANA, TX
KOSY 790AM

3 Arrested After Multiple Shots Fired in Texarkana Tx & Ar

Last night police in Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas received several calls from concerned citizens about hearing gunshots being fired. The suspected car was described as looking like a white police car. Two officers spotted the vehicle around 10 PM last night in the area of the 1300 block of Pierre. The vehicle was stopped and the three men inside were questioned. Police found three handguns in the car one of them had been reported stolen back in 2020. Police also found Marijuana on all three men.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Richard Cross Arrested For Simultaneous Possession of Drug and Firearms

On Thursday June 23, 2022, Hempstead County Deputy Kyle Malone and members of the 8th North Task force arrested Richard Cross 55, of Texarkana, Texas. Cross was stopped for Failure to Yield by Deputy Malone. Upon investigation, methamphetamine and a 9mm hand gun were found. Cross was arrested for Failure to Yield, Simultaneous Possession of drug and firearms, Possession of a control substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana fire fighters deployed to battle blaze

300 homes are threatened by the fire. The blaze has grown over 20 times its original size in just three days. Storms in the Texarkana area brought high winds, irregularly shaped hail, and heavy rain in the late evening on Sunday. Join the Texarkana Museums System in celebrating Independence Day...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrest man with five felony warrants, add six more

Texarkana police arrested Anthony Sandoval, 27, for five felony warrants after a brief foot chase. An Arkansas-side investigator initially observed Sandoval getting into a vehicle at a local motel and recognized him. He followed Sandoval's vehicle as it traveled south down Stateline Ave. Texas-side authorities were called to make the traffic stop.
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

HCSO & 8th North Task Force Make Arrest

On Thursday June 23, 2022, Hempstead County Deputy Kyle Malone and members of the 8th North Task force arrested Richard Cross 55, of Texarkana, Texas. Cross was stopped for Failure to Yield by Deputy Malone. Upon investigation, methamphetamine and a 9mm hand gun were found. Cross was arrested for Failure to Yield, Simultaneous Possession of drug and firearms, Possession of a control substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

Deputies & K-9 Locate drugs in vehicle

On Thursday June 23, 2022 at approximately 11:47 AM, Director Gary Dorman, Special Agent Justin Crane and Special Agent Brandon Henry all of the 8 North Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, in the parking lot of Red River Federal Credit Union. As the vehicle was coming to a stop Agents noticed the driver moving around in a manner as if he were trying to hide something under the console, The driver was identified as 43-year-old Lacroy Thomas of Columbus, Arkansas.
COLUMBUS, AR

