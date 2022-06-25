ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Picking the Right Kayak Paddle: Series III

By Bill Schultz -- guest correspondent
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing I’ve notice is that most kayakers spend more time picking their kayak than picking their paddle. And the wrong paddle can impact your kayak adventure in Door County more than you think. For years in my kayak talks and articles I suggest people buy the lightest...

doorcountydailynews.com

WBAY Green Bay

DNR investigating large-scale fish die-off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported a large-scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters. The main species are channel catfish, carp and sheepshead. Water quality samples have been normal, according to the DNR. The reason for the die-off...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Ground Broken on New Bike Park in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A ground breaking was held Monday morning for a new bike park on Green Bay’s Baird Creek Greenway. The Saris Mountain Bike Park will have a lot to offer when it’s complete. “It is basically a skills park that will serve anyone...
GREEN BAY, WI
news8000.com

Large amount of dead fish in Fox River, lower Green Bay prompt warning from DNR

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR announced reports of a large scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower parts of Green Bay Tuesday. Reports of dead fish initially came through on June 18, prompting monitoring efforts by the DNR. The majority of dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the Bay of Green Bay, but some fish have been reported as far north as southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to Wrightstown Dam. The known impacted species include Channel Catfish, Carp and Sheepshead.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door and Kewaunee counties celebrate Independence Day

No matter where you are on the peninsula, you will not have to drive far to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. While many visitors may make a long weekend out of it, the festivities do not get started in earnest until July 3rd. That is when Maplewood, Egg Harbor, and Kewaunee will have their fireworks celebrations. The festivities will be well underway in Maplewood by then, which will begin the day with its Door County Baseball League game and keeps everything open until the show starts at dusk.
KEWAUNEE, WI
County
Door County, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

First major restoration project in decades begins at Kaukauna’s Grignon Mansion

KAUKAUNA — The historic Charles A. Grignon Mansion will undergo its most significant restoration since the late 1980s. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Most of the work will take place on the exterior and will repair areas of wood rot and woodpecker damage, the front porch and second-floor balcony, the back porch, and more.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Marinette Co. staple sold, opening under new name

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Soup to Nuts, a staple well known for its famous turtle sundaes and all-in-one-room service in northeast Wisconsin, is going under new management. According to a post on the business’s Facebook, it’s the end of an era for the memorable Crivitz location, which was first established in 2003 on Henriette Ave.
CRIVITZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eyes to the sky: Fly A Kite Fest soars through Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eyes were to the sky on Saturday as the 9th annual Fly A Kite Fest took flight in Green Bay. Wisconsinites from all over the state gathered at Arnie Wolff Sports Complex in Green Bay to join the popular fest. The event included dozens...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Celebrate the 4th with new menu items at Parker John’s

(WFRV) – The creativity at Parker John’s continues and that means not only fun, Instagram-worthy shots when you go out for dinner but delicious food and drink options. Chef Dean and GM Andrea visited Local 5 Live with a look at some of the new menu items recently added to the menu at Parker John’s included the July 4th cocktail, Red, White & Booze.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

ReDesign & Consign Offers Unique Home Decor

ReDesign & Consign is a fine furniture, quality home goods consignment boutique located in downtown De Pere. Lisa Van Remortel joins the show to talk about the shop and share a fun summer craft idea. Take a look. The shop is located at 622 George St., De Pere. For more...
DE PERE, WI
Door County Pulse

2022 Door County 4th of July Events: Parades, Fireworks and Fun

When it comes to celebrating the 4th of July, you won’t find a more celebratory bunch than the communities of Door County. Up and down the peninsula, the holiday — and days both leading up to and after it —is packed with festivities, fun and, of course, fireworks.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County experiences worst week of COVID in months

Door County Public Health saw more hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 last week than it has in months according to its most recent situation update. Of the 217 tests recorded, 49 came back positive for COVID-19. The county also saw one new death and four additional hospitalizations within the last week. The last death reported in Door County's weekly situation update was March 21st and the last time there were more than three hospitalizations was in February. Door County is still in the low COVID-19 Community Level, but that was last updated on June 23rd.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sunday's fire marks debut of incident support team

Without grabbing a fire hose, you could have provided critical help during Sunday’s blaze in Carlsville. The incident marked the first deployment of the MABAS 154 Incident Support Team. Modeled off the Racine Bells in southern Wisconsin, the volunteers respond to the scene when requested with water, food, and other support items for the firefighters and the fire’s victims. Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht credits volunteer Jody Whiteman with partnering with the Door County Fire Chiefs’ Association to provide the service. He thought it was executed well as Sunday’s events moved forward.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bringing Home the Blues – City of Two Rivers Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival

The following article was written by Darla LeClair from Two Rivers Main Street. Get your blues on at the 2nd annual “Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival” in downtown Two Rivers, proudly brought to you by Two Rivers Main Street and our sponsors HMF Innovations, Tower Companies, Green Acres Landscaping and Cher-make Sausage. This rockin’ event will be held in Two Rivers Central Park on July 9, 2022 from 1pm to 9pm.
TWO RIVERS, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Carlsville home lost in fire

A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Manitowoc: Froedtert Holy Family Memorial

(WFRV) – When Holy Family Memorial became part of the Froedtert / Medical College Wisconsin Health Network, it not only merged the history of the two but enhanced the personalized care available to their patients. Local 5 Live visited with some of the team there with a look at...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Boiler room incident causes Oconto hotel evacuation

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Guests of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites were evacuated early Sunday morning due to concern over an incident in the hotel’s boiler room. According to a release, just before 5 a.m. on June 26, the Oconto Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to the hotel located on Brazeau Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the boiler room.
OCONTO, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Washington Island hosts Baileys Harbor on 105.1 The GOAT

The Baileys Harbor A's and 105.1 The GOAT will take the ferry for a Sunday Funday against Washington Island. The A's remain winless on the season after they were shut out by DCBL-leading Kolberg 12-0 last week. The Islanders saw West Jacksonport leapfrog them in the standings when the Ports...
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Replacing produce bags at the supermarket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever taken a plastic produce bag off the roll at the supermarket and struggled to separate the flattened sides to open the bag? You dig in there with your fingernails or rub the plastic bag against your pants leg trying to get enough separation to shake the bag open and put your lettuce or fruit inside. And... oh, I went off on a tangent.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

None Injured in Door County House Fire

There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Door County over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Fire Department reports that they were called just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday (June 26th) to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive on a report of a grass fire that had spread to a home.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

