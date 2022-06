KINGWOOD — Grant County Mulch denies that it was at fault in the 2021 death of a worker. The company has filed a reply to a civil lawsuit filed in Preston Circuit Court in February regarding the death of Daniel Aaron Wolfe, 27, who died March 3, 2021, at his job place at Grant County Mulch Inc. in Hazelton. The lawsuit was filed by Amy Sue Wolfe, who is the administratrix of the estate and Daniel Wolfe’s mother.

