10 arrests made following downtown Eugene civil unrest

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Some of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grandstands have been rendered unusable after a fire last night, the rodeo board of directors announced today. According to the board of directors, on the night of June 27 a fire severely damaged the southern end of the grandstands at the rodeo grounds. The board said that three of the 10 bleacher sections seem to be unusable, and the damage may be severe enough to force the cancellation of this summer’s Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, which was planned for July 7, 8 and 9. Event organizers say they are working with the fire examiner, structural engineer and their insurance company to determine what must be done before the public can safely enjoy the rodeo grounds.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO