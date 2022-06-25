ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

10 arrests made following downtown Eugene civil unrest

By KEZI Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested 10 people following downtown civil unrest Friday night. According to police, they received reports of a group posting on social media for people to attend a "Night of Rage" in the wake of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The group said...

Man arrested after attempting to flee through Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man wanted by Coos Bay police for attempted murder and other charges was arrested by Eugene police today, June 27, after an hours-long chase that involved the suspect jumping into the Willamette River in an attempt to flee. The Eugene Police Department says that they were...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene woman arrested for DUII after hitting parked cars

EUGENE, Ore. - At 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Eugene Police received a report of a Lexus hitting several parked cars in a shopping center parking lot at 2740 River Road. According to police, when officers arrived, the driver, 46-year-old Jennifer Christene Clark of Eugene was sitting nearby the damaged vehicles. She appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into custody on charges on DUII and Reckless Driving.
EUGENE, OR
POLICE JAIL MAN ON TRESPASS CHARGE

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 9:00 a.m. the 39-year old was contacted in the 100 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard after being trespassed multiple times by staff and officers. The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
ROSEBURG, OR
Shooting under investigation, south of Independence city limits

On Saturday, June 25, at about 8:57 p.m., a Polk County citizen called 911 to report hearing multiple gun shots around the area of Highland Road and Stapleton Road, outside city limits of Independence. The witness heard vehicles speeding away from the area. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate...
POLK COUNTY, OR
Police: Roseburg man uses traffic cone, orange vest, homemade sign to collect parking fees

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 35-year-old Roseburg man was cited and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers of the Farmers Market, thereby blocking the roadway.
ROSEBURG, OR
Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds damaged in fire

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Some of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grandstands have been rendered unusable after a fire last night, the rodeo board of directors announced today. According to the board of directors, on the night of June 27 a fire severely damaged the southern end of the grandstands at the rodeo grounds. The board said that three of the 10 bleacher sections seem to be unusable, and the damage may be severe enough to force the cancellation of this summer’s Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, which was planned for July 7, 8 and 9. Event organizers say they are working with the fire examiner, structural engineer and their insurance company to determine what must be done before the public can safely enjoy the rodeo grounds.
PHILOMATH, OR
Car crash in Hayesville leaves pedestrian dead

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash left a pedestrian dead Sunday night in Hayesville, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Eugene Police: Crash closes Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue

UPDATE (4:22pm): Hwy 99N at Fairfield Avenue is now reopened to regular traffic, Eugene Police reported. EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Highway 99N near Fairfield Avenue due to a traffic collision. "Both directions of Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue will...
EUGENE, OR
School Bus Crash, Lane Co., June 27

Friday morning at 08:43 hours, Lane County 911 dispatch received a report of a school bus crash on Marcola Road near milepost 4. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Mohawk Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival, two occupants were located: an adult male driver and a single juvenile passenger. The adult male was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The juvenile was treated and released at the scene. The investigation continues, but initial indications point to the driver suffering a medical emergency, immediately preceding the crash. Emergency responders had Marcola Road closed for a little more than an hour, to accommodate emergency vehicles and personnel. At this time the roadway has been completely reopened and normal traffic has resumed.
LANE COUNTY, OR
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING ROLL OVER CRASH FRIDAY NIGHT

A driver was cited following a roll over crash Friday night in Winston. A report from Winston Police said just before 7:00 p.m. an officer arrived at the intersection of Main Street and Douglas Boulevard, following a report of the wreck. An investigation revealed that a Roseburg man was driving his SUV at an estimated thirty-five miles per hour when he ran the light while traveling southbound through the intersection. That vehicle hit a sedan, also driven by a Roseburg man, which was attempting to turn left onto Main Street.
FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
Springfield home gutted by explosion, fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A home is a total loss after an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed it, Eugene Springfield Fire says. Fire department officials say that at about 2 a.m. early this morning, June 27, crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at a house on Seventh Street in Springfield. The house was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, and the property was declared a complete loss. Officials say the Springfield Utility Board was contacted and shut off electricity to the building. Fire crews were able to contain the inferno after several hours and no other neighboring structures were damaged or lost, according to the fire department.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING VEHICLE WRECK

A Riddle man was taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at around 6:00 p.m. the 30-year old was reported to have crashed into a small brick divider before going into a store on Northwest Keasey Street and creating a disturbance. The suspect left the area and shortly after, crashed his vehicle into the sidewalk at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and Northwest Stewart Parkway. That knocked his front driver side tire off the axle.
ROSEBURG, OR
Armed barricaded man taken into custody

EUGENE, Ore. - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment complex for hours, according to Eugene Police. The initial call came in around noon, according to police. An armed man barricaded himself inside a unit and would not come out. For hours police tried to get...
EUGENE, OR

Community Policy