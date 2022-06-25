ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Public Library Foundation Summer Book Sale Coming August 6-7

By Ryan O'Bryan
103GBF
103GBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ready to dive into a new adventure? Maybe you're the type who prefers the twists and turns of a good mystery. Perhaps a trip to the far reaches of the cosmos is more your speed, or you enjoy a steamy romance story. Whatever your flavor, you're sure to find something you'll...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

Evansville Burger Joint Invites You to a FREE Outdoor Family Movie Night

There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Summer Smash Comes Back to Evansville! Enter to Score Tickets

Who doesn't love monster trucks? Something about massive trucks smashing cars and flying through the air, it's exciting stuff!. Summer Smash is put on every year at the Vanderburgh County 4h Fairgrounds and is also a way to help 4H raise some money too! And what a great way to raise money because who doesn't love monster trucks and adrenaline-pumping fun?!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

New Reptile Specialty Store Opening in Chandler Indiana

Chandler will soon be home to a unique new store. Recently on Facebook something super interesting came across my feed. It was a photo of different tanks for reptiles, and I wondered, is this local? I know we've got a few pet specialty stores in town, but they (correct me if I'm wrong) typically cater to all kinds of pets and not just one kind. A new place will be opening this summer in Chandler, and they will be catering specifically to our cold-blooded friends.
CHANDLER, IN
103GBF

10 Unique Things to do Around Henderson, KY

My father was actually born in Henderson a little over 50 years ago, but I haven't personally visited the county much at all so I thought I'd do a little research on the county and share what I found with you all. Henderson is always doing something for the community and has such beautiful buildings, murals, architecture and so much more.
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
103GBF

Join the Meal Train That Feeds Victims of Domestic Violence in Southern Indiana

Since 1981, Albion Fellows Bacon Center has been a safe place for victims of domestic and sexual violence. They serve 11 counties throughout Southern Indiana, providing a number of different services, including a 24-hour crisis hotline, an emergency shelter, along with programs and workshops that help educate, advocate, and hopefully prevent instances of violence. Now, you can add one more service to that list. Albion Fellows Bacon Center wants to feed those they serve - actually, they are hoping YOU will help feed those they serve.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Evansville Indiana Animal Rescue Closes Intake – Issues Urgent Plea For Cat Fosters

It Takes a Village No-Kill Animal Rescue has issued a desperate plea for individuals willing and able to foster cats and kittens. Kitten season is here. It's the time of year when rescues and shelters all across the country are overrun with litters of stray, abandoned, and unwanted kittens. This influx of kittens results in overpopulation in shelters and in some of them, hard decisions have to be made because of a lack of space.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

CHICKEN FIGHT: Cast Your Vote for the Best Fried Chicken in the Evansville Area

Few things in this world are better than fried chicken. There's just something about it that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. From the crispy skin perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden brown to the tender, juicy meat underneath, it's one of my go-to meals when I don't feel like cooking. Whether you like white meat or dark, spicy, or a bit more mellow, there are a ton of restaurants putting their own unique spin on the popular yardbird. But who's frying it up right, and who's version is flying the coop? It's time for you to decide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sale#Willard Library#Debit Card#Evpl
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Saliva Frontman Bobby Amaru Talks New Music, Recovery & Horror Movies

Saliva is playing KC's Time Out Lounge tonight in Evansville, and I had the opportunity to sit down with him backstage with frontman Bobby Amaru. The full interview is below. Saliva is currently on tour with Otherwise and 9th Planet in support of their album release expected to drop later in 2022. Saliva released the song "Crows" just last week, and early this month they debuted music from the new album with the song "Revelation Man," a song that Bobby says is about a man who "has hit rock bottom."
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy