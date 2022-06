The Carmi Police Department dealt with a handful of incidents over the weekend, including catalytic converter theft, a DUI, and a disorderly conduct charge. A Norris City woman was arrested Monday on a Wayne County Warrant along with several other charges. 46 year old Andrea Stocke was charged with Unlawful Display of Suspended Registration Plates, Possession of Meth, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Use of Property. Stocke is currently being held on $750 bond.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO