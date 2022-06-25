Curry Reacts to Ionescu Using His ’Night Night’ Celebration

Game recognizes game.

Steph Curry gave NBA fans an everlasting image from the 2022 NBA Finals when he broke out his iconic “night night” celebration in the Game 6 close out of the Celtics.

The Warriors star also apparently started a movement.

Late in the fourth quarter of a game against the Dream on Friday night, Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu drained a deep three to solidify an already comfortable lead. As she jogged back down the court, the All-Star starter emulated Curry by saying goodnight to the fans in Atlanta.

Ionescu finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Liberty’s 89–77 win over the Dream.

Ionescu and Curry have built a friendship over the years and there’s clearly ample respect between the two stars. The Warriors guard, who was up late on the West coast, caught wind of the Liberty player’s dagger and took to social media to dole out praise.

“Start a movement. Congrats All-Star starter,” Curry wrote to Ionescu on Twitter .

Curry is right to shed a spotlight on Ionescu. The 2020 No. 1 pick is in the middle of her best season in the WNBA thus far, averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Curry and the rest of the Warriors are busy celebrating their fourth championship in eight years. The “night night” celebration has been a prominent feature of team’s vocal victory tour, with even Golden State coach Steve Kerr getting in on the action .

The Liberty (8–10) are currently fighting for a playoff spot at the halfway point of the 2022 WNBA campaign. However, if Ionescu does more of what she did on Friday night, she could be just a few months away from using the “night night” celebration in the postseason.

