Man Lying on Grass Run Over, Killed at Parking Lot on El Camino Real in Encinitas

A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man lying on the grass near a bank parking lot in Encinitas was killed Friday when a driver apparently lost control of her car and ran over him.

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies said a 61-year-old woman was driving in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank at 277 North El Camino Real around 3:45 p.m. when her vehicle went through a parking space and a row of shrubs and struck the 44-year-old man.

Encinitas Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies said it is not clear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the fatal incident.

Anyone with information was urged to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500.