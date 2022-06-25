ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom: California, Oregon, Washington in Pact to Protect Reproductive Rights

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2co0zo_0gM27iRQ00
Gov. Gavin Newsom with Planned Parenthood. Courtesy of the Governor’s office

Gov. Gavin Newsom has joined his counterparts from Oregon and Washington in proclaiming their states save havens for women seeking reproductive health care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade.

“California has banded together with Oregon and Washington to stand up for women, and to protect access to reproductive health care,” Newsom said in a statement. “We will not sit on the sidelines and allow patients who seek reproductive care in our states or the doctors that provide that care to be intimidated with criminal prosecution.”

“We refuse to go back and we will fight like hell to protect our rights and our values,” he vowed.

Newsom, along with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, issued a Multi-State Commitment to defending access to abortion, contraceptives and other reproductive health care, and to protecting doctors and patients “against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states.”

“The Supreme Court has made it clear — they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history,’ ” Newsom said.

“They want to turn back the clock to a time when women had no right to make decisions about their own bodies, when women had to seek care in the shadows and at great danger, when women were not treated as equal citizens under the law,” he sadi. “This is another devastating step toward erasing the rights and liberties Americans have fought for on battlefields, in courthouses and in capitols.”

In a statement of her own, Brown said, “You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions.”

“And this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes,” she said.

Inslee added, “The right of choice should not depend on which party holds the majority, but that’s where we find ourselves. More than half the nation’s population now lacks safe access to a medical procedure that only a patient and their doctor can and should make for themselves. Instead, law enforcement, vigilantes and judicial systems can force patients to bear the burdens of forced pregnancy and birth.”

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
Washington Health
Local
California Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Gavin Newsom
Washington Examiner

75 tons of waste removed from homeless camps in Democratic stronghold Berkeley

The San Francisco-area city of Berkeley collected 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The problem is so egregious that city officials discussed the cleanup and ways to handle the crisis in their latest budget proposal. Homelessness worsened during 2021 following more than a year of lockdowns by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the report said.
BERKELEY, CA
MSNBC

In post-Roe America, your cell phone is now a reproductive privacy risk

In overruling Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock on women’s rights and, by extension, individual liberties for all of us. Reproductive privacy is in danger, and our current lack of digital privacy protections makes this problem even worse. A lot of data that companies collect on consumers can be used against people if state governments choose to prosecute individuals seeking or providing abortions.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Reproductive Rights#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#Multi State Commitment#Republican
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Week

America's latest drought is a sign of things to come

In May, precipitation was below average from California to Texas, and with summer temperatures on the rise, the western United States will continue to experience an extensive and intense drought. Here's everything you need to know:. What is a drought?. A drought is a prolonged period of time with less...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Supreme Court’s next major ruling could severely limit the power of the EPA

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The shock waves from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday are spreading across the country, but at least one more major opinion is still looming. And while it may not affect personal liberties as much as earlier rulings this term, it still could have a dramatic impact on people’s lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy