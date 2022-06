Francis Ngannou has responded to a challenge from Tyson Fury for a showdown at Wembley Stadium later this year. While both men are currently inactive, Fury as a result of his supposed retirement and Ngannou due to injury, they both still seem to be pretty keen on getting a mixed rules fight in the diary. Ever since his win over Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury has made it clear that squaring off with Francis Ngannou is just as much of a priority for him as an undisputed heavyweight championship showdown would be.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO