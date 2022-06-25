ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

2 Virginia teens fatally shot; bodies found on railroad tracks

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bst8M_0gM21bTb00

HOPEWELL, Va. — Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were found dead on railroad tracks in a Virginia city northeast of Richmond.

Jasir Culver, 18, of Petersburg, and Micah Coles, 14, of Hopewell, were found with gunshot wounds on railroad tracks in Hopewell, WTVR reported.

The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire & Rescue, according to WRIC-TV.

Lt. Jacquita Allen, a spokesperson for the Hopewell Police department, told WTVR in an email that the victims were found at about 10:27 p.m. EDT.

“Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects lying on the railroad tracks suffering from several gunshot wounds,” Allen wrote. “Both victims were pronounced deceased. Members of the Hopewell Police Department criminal investigation unit have initiated an investigation into this incident.”

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or a motive for the shooting, WWBT-TV reported. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Hopewell, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroad Tracks#Shooting#Virginia City#Violent Crime#Hopewell Fire Rescue#Cbs#Hopewell Police#Wwbt Tv#Cox Media Group
NBC12

Police: Bag of THC edibles found at recently purchased house

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A bag of THC edibles was found in a recently purchased home. Chesterfield police said while the bag of food looks like candy, it is actually a bag of edibles that contain THC. The bag was found in a recently purchased home. Virginia Attorney General Jason...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy