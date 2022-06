Safari is a Swahili word that means “journey” or “expedition.” It comes from the Arabic word safar meaning “to travel.” Swahili is the most common language spoken in East Africa, but the word safari didn’t appear in the English language until the late 19th century, and was then usually only used when talking about hunting trips in Africa. Today, most people think of “going on a safari” as a game-viewing trip. For the purposes of this story, I’d like to go back to its original meaning, namely “exploring,” and to do that, I’d like to take you on a safari in Botswana’s beautiful and special Okavango Panhandle.

