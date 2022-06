Tiny Tigers Rescue’s Instagram features these lovely cats posing for a photo. Local non-profits that help the animals of Surry County are finding themselves in a dire need of assistance. Multiple speakers at the last meeting of the county commissioners informed that Mayberry4Paws, Tiny Tigers Rescue, and Surry Animal Rescue are essentially out of funds, which means they are limited in the assistance they can render going forward.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO