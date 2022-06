A drone from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Drone Unit helped locate a hiker who had become lost in the Weeki Wachee Preserve. HCSO Deputy Public Information Office (PIO) Michael Terry said that around 10:30 a.m. on June 24, the dispatcher received a 911 emergency call from a 36-year-old man who said that he had become disoriented before becoming lost in the woods without food or water. According to the caller, he had been in the woods since 6:30 a.m.

