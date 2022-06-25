ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeatherTech warehouse shooting: 1 killed, 2 injured

By Internewscast
internewscast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed and two others were injured Saturday in a...

internewscast.com

Comments / 0

 

WGN News

Temp worker held on $5M bond in Bolingbrook warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said. Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. […]
Bolingbrook, IL
