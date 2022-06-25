Kenneth Herro

Jerry Gordon Colyer, 85, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on June 15, 2022 in Leesburg, Florida. He was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 3, 1937. After graduating from Jefferson City High School, he obtained his Bachelors and Masters of Science in Mathematics. He applied his education to a successful 33-year United States Air Force civil service career, retiring as the Director of the Office of Aerospace Studies at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, NM. Jerry was known throughout various communities for his selflessness and humble service. While in Albuquerque he was an avid supporter of Pets are Working Saints (PAWS), often taking dogs to the local Veterans Administration hospital to provide emotional comfort to disabled veterans.
