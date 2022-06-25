ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Kenneth Herro

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Herro, age 82, of The Villages, FL (formerly of Milwaukee, WI), passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, in The Villages, FL. He is in the arms of his loving Savior Jesus Christ, with no more sorrow, no more pain. Kenny spent his first 76 years of life living...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

John William Cossart Sr.

The family and extended family of John William Cossart Sr. would like to announce his passing on June 21, 2022. John (87) was born on April 19, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts. He grew up in Dorchester, Mass. with his parents and brother. He married Mary O’Connell in 1961, moved to Stoughton, Mass. and had 4 children, 3 girls and 1 boy. John completed 2 tours of duty in Vietnam with the Navy Seabees. He retired out of the Navy Reserves as a Lt. Commander after 26 years.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Jerry Gordon Colyer

Jerry Gordon Colyer, 85, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on June 15, 2022 in Leesburg, Florida. He was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 3, 1937. After graduating from Jefferson City High School, he obtained his Bachelors and Masters of Science in Mathematics. He applied his education to a successful 33-year United States Air Force civil service career, retiring as the Director of the Office of Aerospace Studies at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, NM. Jerry was known throughout various communities for his selflessness and humble service. While in Albuquerque he was an avid supporter of Pets are Working Saints (PAWS), often taking dogs to the local Veterans Administration hospital to provide emotional comfort to disabled veterans.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Janice Elaine Kirtley

Janice Elaine Kirtley, 75, passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2022, at The Villages Regional hospital. She was born July 15, 1945, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of James Currie and Madeline Annarella. Jan was not a scholar but had a PHD in family life. She married Charles Neal Kirtley,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

James Edward Thomson

James Edward Thomson, 76 of The Villages, FL passed away Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born Saturday, July 21, 1945 in Peoria, IL to William Parker and Virginia Caroline (nee Wieland) Thomson. James graduated High School in Peoria, IL where he met the love of his life, Jean Anne...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Villages, FL
Obituaries
City
Summerfield, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
The Villages, FL
Milwaukee, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Milwaukee, WI
villages-news.com

Elizabeth “Beth” Rank Beauchamp

Born March 31, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Mary Hayes Rank and Chester S. Rank. Passed to the nearer presence of our Lord unexpectedly on Monday June 6, 2022 at home with her husband by her side. Survived by her cherished husband Gerald “Gerry” Beauchamp. Their wedding Day January 17, 1998 was her happiest day.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Opera Club and Villagers for Veterans to join forces in event at Brownwood Hotel

The Opera Club of The Villages Vice President Geri Dempsey has announced plans for the Orchid Gala, a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. “This collaboration with Villagers for Veterans, should be a stellar night raising funds for both the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarship Program and Villagers For Veterans,” Dempsey said. Entertainment will be provided by Bill Doherty, who has invited Broadway’s Grant Norman to headline the dazzling show including Victoria Sexton and Scotty Thomas, performing Broadway Show tunes.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Martin Adrian Gouzie

Martin Adrian Gouzie, 75, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on June 11th, 2022, at a health care ER in FL. He was born in South Portland, Maine November 25, 1946, son of the late Helen (Crangle) Gouzie and Adrian Gouzie. “Marty” is survived by...
LADY LAKE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Aisha
villages-news.com

Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries

A Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries was arrested after he was tracked by local law enforcement. Tyler Fayconsolo, 23, of 156 Palermo Place, was arrested early Saturday morning along with 18-year-old Terence Freeman Jr. of Leesburg on charges of burglary and prowling. The pair had been suspected of burglaries in Marion County and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had placed a tracker on their red 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Marion County deputies were working along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office when the vehicle was tracked to the Clermont area where Fayconsolo and Freeman attempted to burglarize vehicles.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood leaders place moratorium on new outpatient drug treatment clinics

No new outpatient drug treatment clinics will be allowed to open in Wildwood for nearly a year under a moratorium enacted Monday night by the City Commission. Under the resolution approved unanimously, the moratorium will extend until May 23, 2023. At least 10 substance abuse and addiction treatment centers currently are located in Wildwood.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

‘Traumatized’ woman injured in attack by man who trashed apartment in Lady Lake

A “traumatized” woman suffered injuries in an attack by a man who trashed an apartment in Lady Lake. Officers were called this past Thursday to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after the woman’s mother became concerned when her daughter did not show up for work, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother could not reach her daughter on her cell phone and the daughter did not answer the door of her apartment, so the mother called the phone of her daughter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas. The daughter answered Nicolas’ phone and told her mother she would be coming out of the apartment. Police were on the scene when the daughter came out, and she was “very shaken up, upset, scared” and got into her mother’s vehicle. The woman was “traumatized and fearful,” the report said.
villages-news.com

Wildwood man apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in shoe

A Wildwood man was apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in a shoe in his vehicle. Jaquan Baker James, 26, was driving a gray Honda four-door vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for having an expired decal on his license plate while driving near the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 48 in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the “odor of marijuana” was detected.
WILDWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Washington High School#Yellow Freight System#Trinity Lutheran Church
villages-news.com

Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. Roger Edmond Gagne, 72, who lives at 811 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a red Yamaha golf cart when he was called Friday evening to La Grande Boulevard and La Plaza Parkway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Gagne had been called to the scene to pick up an acquaintance involved in an unrelated accident.
LADY LAKE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
villages-news.com

Trucker who failed to show up at Georgia destination found and arrested at Pilot in Wildwood

A trucker who failed to show up at his destination in Georgia was found and arrested at the Pilot service center on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check at about 2 p.m. Sunday at Pilot where they found the 2021 Mack truck bearing Tennessee license plates. It was towing a 53-foot tandem trailer bearing Georgia license plates.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Member of Kling Towing family calls for ‘personal’ tow truck after rear-end collision

A member of the Kling Towing family called for his “personal” tow truck after causing a rear-end collision. Ryan Scott Kling, 31, of Weirsdale, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence following the crash Friday night in Eustis in which his white SUV rear-ended a red Chevy passenger car driven by a man traveling with his 6-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. They were not injured.
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

Lofts at Brownwood renter wins reduction of charge in golf cart DUI case

A Lofts at Brownwood renter beat a golf cart drunk driving arrest and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge last week in Sumter County Court. Tina Renee Frost, 60, crashed her green Yamaha golf cart at about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 1600 block of Shell Point Avenue in the Village of Mallory Square, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The crash broke a gas line at a home. A witness told deputies that Frost had nearly collided with another vehicle at Stillwater Trail and Odell Circle prior to the crash at the residence. Frost told deputies she was traveling to Brownwood from Lake Sumter Landing when she got lost. Frost repeatedly lost her balance during field sobriety exercises. She provided two breath samples that both registered .115 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy